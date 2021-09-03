HS Football:
High school football returns to Cumberland County Friday with nine games featuring area teams.
Two years in the making, the wait for the always highly anticipated gridiron match is over, as the Greyhounds make the 20-minute trek up Route 11 Friday to Newville to reinstate the long-established rivalry.
“We got a very talented group of kids, and we’re gonna make some teams sweat,” Carlisle coach Brett Ickes said.
Boiling Springs opened its 2021 football season by being granted a golden opportunity on the very first play. The Bubblers took full advantage…
HS Football: Manheim Central's prolific defense and passing game stymies Cumberland Valley en route to 35-7 win
Behind Manheim Central’s Judd Novak’s 304 passing yards, Owen Sensenig’s pair of receiving touchdowns and Justin Heffernan’s 101 stripes on the ground, the Barons beat the visiting Eagles 35-7.
Highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season in Cumberland County.
Big Spring used several big plays and a solid defense to edge West Perry Friday night, 34-24, in the season opener for both teams in Newville.
HS Football: Ethan Dorrell's late game heroics propel Cedar Cliff past Cocalico 33-27, improving Colts' season to 2-0
With 49 seconds remaining, Cedar Cliff's Ethan Dorrell found KC Robinson in the back of the endzone, propelling the Colts to a 33-27 win over visiting Cocalico Thursday night.
After a soggy, but thrilling, start to the high school football season last week, Cumberland County teams return to the gridiron for a slate o…
In a post on its Twitter account Thursday, York Catholic Athletics announced the cancellation of Friday's game at Trinity due to a handful of identified close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case in the York Catholic Community.