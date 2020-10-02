HS Football: Zoom lessons pay off as suddenly surging Boiling Springs pounds Trinity for 2-0 start

“I learned from the best,” said the third-year head coach, whose team snapped an 11-game losing streak with a thorough victory last week against Susquenita. “When you learn from Tim Rimpfel, there’s something to be said about that.”

Senior captain De’Von James led the charge this week with 155 yards and three scores on just seven carries. He rattled off touchdown runs of 55 yards in the first quarter, 21 in the second quarter and 60 yards on the first play of the second half.

Joey Menke, who was the star last week, added 82 yards and two scores (45 and 9 yards). Fullback Aidan Metzger tacked on 53 yards on eight totes.

The second team also produced, with 63 yards from Gage Hughes, 34 from Trey McCardell and a 1-yard TD from Eli Thompson. In total, the Bubblers ran 45 times, averaging 9 yards a carry. QB Colin Lunde handed off the rock to perfection, so nobody cares he was just 0-for-2 passing.

“I honestly couldn’t have done it without the linemen,” James said. “They really played their part tonight, just like last time. Without them, I wouldn’t have any yards. … They really just take charge of who they’re supposed to go for. They just got as hard as possible.”