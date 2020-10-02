HS Football: Zoom lessons pay off as suddenly surging Boiling Springs pounds Trinity for 2-0 start

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — It started, appropriately enough, with Zoom meetings.
A lot can be — and has been — said about the Wing-T offense, including that it requires attention to detail. Linemen need to know their blocks. Running backs need to know their paths. The quarterback needs to know his reads.
In a way, it’s academic.
So, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Boiling Springs (and everybody else) to gather remotely, head coach Brad Zell and his staff took advantage of the chance to deliver lessons over Zoom.
“Last year we still struggled at times to run our base Wing-T offense,” Zell said from Trinity’s COBO Field Friday night after his Bubblers walloped the Shamrocks 42-0 in the teams’ Mid-Penn Capital opener.
“I was pretty amazed that when the pandemic loosened up a bit and we were allowed to be on the field, I was calling formations, and they were like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know that!’ It was like a whole new world, and I attribute a lot of that to those guys showing up to those Zoom meetings. It might sound crazy, but we had time to teach.”
Compiling all 403 of its offensive yards on the ground, Boiling Springs looked every bit like a purple-jerseyed, small-school Cumberland Valley. Considering Zell coached at CV for 17 years — and brought former Eagles coaches Gregg Williams and Levi Mumma with him to the Bubblers — it’s no surprise they’re running it well.
“I learned from the best,” said the third-year head coach, whose team snapped an 11-game losing streak with a thorough victory last week against Susquenita. “When you learn from Tim Rimpfel, there’s something to be said about that.”
Senior captain De’Von James led the charge this week with 155 yards and three scores on just seven carries. He rattled off touchdown runs of 55 yards in the first quarter, 21 in the second quarter and 60 yards on the first play of the second half.
Joey Menke, who was the star last week, added 82 yards and two scores (45 and 9 yards). Fullback Aidan Metzger tacked on 53 yards on eight totes.
The second team also produced, with 63 yards from Gage Hughes, 34 from Trey McCardell and a 1-yard TD from Eli Thompson. In total, the Bubblers ran 45 times, averaging 9 yards a carry. QB Colin Lunde handed off the rock to perfection, so nobody cares he was just 0-for-2 passing.
“I honestly couldn’t have done it without the linemen,” James said. “They really played their part tonight, just like last time. Without them, I wouldn’t have any yards. … They really just take charge of who they’re supposed to go for. They just got as hard as possible.”
The Bubblers (2-0, 1-0) look like players in the Capital. They’re hunting their first winning season since 2015, and though the abbreviated schedule soon gets much tougher, it’s a team that’s starting to believe.
“That mental part has been going on for two years,” Zell said. “When I started here, we knew we had to change the culture first. And this group of guys was that group we knew had been with us a little longer, knew the system, put a lot of time in.”
Zell said having 30 guys show up to the summer Zoom meetings was huge, especially in hindsight.
“They could be doing anything, and they chose to do that, which means they bought into what we’re preaching,” Zell said. “And it’s showing.”
Said James: “What really brought us together is we really just wanted to win. Everybody, you could feel that fire in their spirit.”
As great as the offense was for Boiling Springs, the defense matched the effort.
In fact, five defensive backs collected interceptions as the Bubblers posted their first shutout since blanking Bermudian Springs on Sept. 11, 2015.
James, Nathan Yunk, Carson Garvey, Patrick Garvey and Colin Bush each had an interception against Trinity QBs Cooper Manley and Landon Kuntzelman, who finished a combined 8-for-23 for 47 yards. The Shamrock offense managed just 56 yards on 42 plays. McCardell and Doug Bear had big sacks in the first half, with Bear adding a blocked punt in the second half.
Tyler Rossi’s 18 rushing yards paced the Shamrocks (0-2, 0-1).
“We’ve been working so hard, all the DBs, every day at practice,” Carson Garvey said. “We listen to Coach, listen to our rules, and we got it done. We switched up the defense this week, and some people were uncertain, but we executed to perfection, and you could clearly see it.”
Zell credited Williams, the defensive coordinator, and summarized the 2-0 start in which his team has outscored foes 93-13: “Our kids are starting to believe, and you’re starting to see a little bit of confidence, which is a good thing.”
