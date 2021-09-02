HS Football: York Catholic at Trinity game Friday canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

After notching his first win at the helm of the Trinity High School football program, head coach Jordan Hill's pursuit of win number two will have to wait.

In a post on its Twitter account Thursday, York Catholic Athletics announced the cancellation of Friday's game at Trinity due to a handful of identified close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case in the York Catholic Community.

"Friday's (9/3) game with York Catholic has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the York Catholic community," Trinity Athletics said in message shared on the school's communications, according to athletic director Eric Kindler. "This game will not be rescheduled nor will we seek another opponent for this weekend. We wish YC the best in their season."

Trinity defeated Delone Catholic 34-14 last Friday. It was the team's first win since Oct. 4, 2019, against East Pennsboro.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0