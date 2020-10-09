HS Football: Wild third quarter leads to Bishop McDevitt win over Cedar Cliff

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Cedar Cliff did everything within its power to make Bishop McDevitt uncomfortable.

And for their part, the Crusaders made enough mistakes to give the Colts enough reason to believe they could win this game for the third time in a row.

Ultimately in a wild third quarter that saw the teams combine for 47 points, Bishop McDevitt simply had way too much firepower for the Colts.

Bishop McDevitt quarterback Lek Powell overcame a sluggish third half with four touchdown passes in the third quarter to push the Crusaders past Cedar Cliff 40-28 Friday night at West Shore Stadium.

For the complete recap from 4th Down Magazine, click here.

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

