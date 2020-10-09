 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Wild third quarter leads to Bishop McDevitt win over Cedar Cliff
top story

HS Football: Wild third quarter leads to Bishop McDevitt win over Cedar Cliff

{{featured_button_text}}
Gannon McMeans.jpg

Cedar Cliff senior quarterback Gannon McMeans looks for an open receiver during a recent practice at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Adam Kulikowski, 4th Down Magazine

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Cedar Cliff did everything within its power to make Bishop McDevitt uncomfortable.

And for their part, the Crusaders made enough mistakes to give the Colts enough reason to believe they could win this game for the third time in a row.

Ultimately in a wild third quarter that saw the teams combine for 47 points, Bishop McDevitt simply had way too much firepower for the Colts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bishop McDevitt quarterback Lek Powell overcame a sluggish third half with four touchdown passes in the third quarter to push the Crusaders past Cedar Cliff 40-28 Friday night at West Shore Stadium.

For the complete recap from 4th Down Magazine, click here.

HS Football: Led by QB Max Mosey, state power Central Dauphin roughs up Carlisle
HS Football: Defense makes big plays, Boiling Springs cruises past Big Spring in Battle of the Springs
 

This story and the accompanying box was updated to include a clarification that Caleb Brubaker's 3-yard TD was on a reception, not a handoff.

 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News