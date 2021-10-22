HS Football: Week 9 score updates, live streams and live coverage

High school football teams on the postseason bubble throughout Cumberland County enter the penultimate week of the regular season looking to lock down playoff spots, improve their seeding or find a way to break through into a prospective tournament spot.

The Sentinel has reporters staffing two of the 10 games on Friday's Week 9 slate, chronicling Carlisle's push for the Class 6A playoffs when the Thundering Herd hosts Altoona and checking in on Camp Hill's attempt to climb the Class 2A at against Boiling Springs, where the Bubblers look to maintain their momentum.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 35, Altoona 7 (3rd quarter)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports)

Cumberland Valley 13, Chambersburg 0 (half) | live stream*

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 31, Milton Hershey 27 (2nd quarter)

Bishop McDevitt 21, Red Land 7 (2nd quarter)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 14, East Pennsboro 6 (half) | live stream

Mechanicsburg 6, Waynesboro 0 (half) | live stream

Northern 7, Susquehanna Township 0 (2nd quarter)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 23, Steelton-Highspire 7 (half)

Boiling Springs 35, Camp Hill 0 (half)

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Middletown 13, Trinity 6 (3rd quarter) | live stream*

