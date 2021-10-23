HS Football: Week 9 final scores, coverage recap

With their regular-season window closing and pressure mounting for teams on the District 3 playoff bubble, high school football teams took to the field for Week 9 looking for a stabilizing, or in some cases, a signature, win.
Carlisle pulled away from Altoona to stay in the Class 6A playoff hunt.
Shippensburg remained unbeaten against a game East Pennsboro squad.
Big Spring scored a big win over the previously unbeaten state Class A champions, and Boiling Springs continued to roll in its pursuit of a capital-division title.
Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
GAME OF THE WEEK
Carlisle 56, Altoona 20 | game story | photo gallery
Cumberland Valley 23, Chambersburg 14
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 45, Milton Hershey 33
Bishop McDevitt 56, Red Land 14
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg 21, East Pennsboro 6
Waynesboro 21, Mechanicsburg 20
Northern 35, Susquehanna Township 0
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring 49, Steelton-Highspire 14 | photo gallery
Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 14 | game story
Middletown 41, Trinity 6