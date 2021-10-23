HS Football: Week 9 final scores, coverage recap

With their regular-season window closing and pressure mounting for teams on the District 3 playoff bubble, high school football teams took to the field for Week 9 looking for a stabilizing, or in some cases, a signature, win.

Carlisle pulled away from Altoona to stay in the Class 6A playoff hunt.

Shippensburg remained unbeaten against a game East Pennsboro squad.

Big Spring scored a big win over the previously unbeaten state Class A champions, and Boiling Springs continued to roll in its pursuit of a capital-division title.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 56, Altoona 20 | game story | photo gallery

Cumberland Valley 23, Chambersburg 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 45, Milton Hershey 33

Bishop McDevitt 56, Red Land 14

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 21, East Pennsboro 6

Waynesboro 21, Mechanicsburg 20

Northern 35, Susquehanna Township 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 49, Steelton-Highspire 14 | photo gallery

Boiling Springs 47, Camp Hill 14 | game story

Middletown 41, Trinity 6

MORE SENTINEL SPORTS COVERAGE

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0