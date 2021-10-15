HS Football: Week 8 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Local high school football teams head into Week 8 Friday looking to make a push for the district playoffs.
Of the 11 games Friday, The Sentinel has reporters covering the Mid-Penn Commonwealth bout between Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg, and the key Capital showdown between Trinity and Big Spring.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at State College | live stream
Harrisburg 7, Cumberland Valley 0 (1st quarter) | live stream
Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 7, Palmyra 0 (1st quarter)
People are also reading…
Red Land 7, Lower Dauphin 7 (1st quarter)
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at West Perry
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg | live stream
Waynesboro at East Pennsboro
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Trinity 7, Big Spring 0 (1st quarter)
Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports)
Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill | live stream*
Middletown at Boiling Springs