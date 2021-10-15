 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 8 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Carlisle prepares to take on Cumberland Valley Friday night during their Mid-Penn game at Ken MIllen Stadium in Carlisle.

Local high school football teams head into Week 8 Friday looking to make a push for the district playoffs.

Of the 11 games Friday, The Sentinel has reporters covering the Mid-Penn Commonwealth bout between Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg, and the key Capital showdown between Trinity and Big Spring.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

HS Football: Checking the local District 3 playoff picture heading into Week 8

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College | live stream

Harrisburg 7, Cumberland Valley 0 (1st quarter) live stream

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 7, Palmyra 0 (1st quarter)

HS Football: A Q&A with Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris

Red Land 7, Lower Dauphin 7 (1st quarter)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at West Perry

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

Susquehanna Township at Mechanicsburg | live stream

Waynesboro at East Pennsboro

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Trinity 7, Big Spring 0 (1st quarter)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill | live stream*

Middletown at Boiling Springs

