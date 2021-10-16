HS Football: Week 8 final scores, coverage recap

Local high school football teams took to Week 8 Friday looking to make a push for the district playoffs.
Carlisle picked up a key road win at State College, Boiling Springs pulled off a last-minute win over Middletown and Shippensburg bowled over West Perry after an early challenge.
Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 21, State College 14
Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 7 | game story
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 14
Lower Dauphin 34, Red Land 28
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shipensburg 48, West Perry 14
Northern 24, Greencastle-Antrim 13
Mechanicsburg 21, Susquehanna Township 12
Waynesboro 28, East Pennsboro 3
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Big Spring 42, Trinity 33 | game story | photo gallery
A new wave of culture: Jordan Hill, Trinity seniors, bringing competitive football back to Shamrock program one practice, one game at a time
Steelton-Highspire 67, Camp Hill 22
Boiling Springs 26, Middletown 23