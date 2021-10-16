 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 8 final scores, coverage recap

Trinity Big Spring 5

Trinity's Caleb Wray, center, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Big Spring's Zachary Mell during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game at COBO Field Friday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

Local high school football teams took to Week 8 Friday looking to make a push for the district playoffs.

Carlisle picked up a key road win at State College, Boiling Springs pulled off a last-minute win over Middletown and Shippensburg bowled over West Perry after an early challenge.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 21, State College 14

Harrisburg 45, Cumberland Valley 7 | game story

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 14

HS Football: A Q&A with Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris

Lower Dauphin 34, Red Land 28

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shipensburg 48, West Perry 14

Northern 24, Greencastle-Antrim 13

Mechanicsburg 21, Susquehanna Township 12

Waynesboro 28, East Pennsboro 3

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Big Spring 42, Trinity 33

A new wave of culture: Jordan Hill, Trinity seniors, bringing competitive football back to Shamrock program one practice, one game at a time

Steelton-Highspire 67, Camp Hill 22

Boiling Springs 26, Middletown 23

