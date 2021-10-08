 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 7 score updates, live steams and live coverage
alert top story

HS Football: Week 7 score updates, live steams and live coverage

Little Brown Jug 3.JPG

Big Spring's Connor Green looks for an open lane to run during the first quarter in the Little Brown Jug game Sept. 3 against Shippensburg at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The race for the district playoffs heats up when area teams take the field for eight games Friday to kick off Week 7.

Of those eight games, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Capital clash between Boiling Springs and Big Spring, and the Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown between State College and Cumberland Valley.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle at Central Dauphin | live stream*

Cumberland Valley 6, State College 0 (1st quarter)

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff) | live stream

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt

Mechanicsburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Red Land 6, Mifflin County 0 (1st quarter)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 14, Northern 0 (2nd quarter)

West Perry 10, East Pennsboro 0 (2nd quarter)

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Boiling Springs 10, Big Spring 7  (2nd quarter)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity | live stream*

(Saturday, 1 p.m.) Camp Hill at Middletown

District 3 Golf: Boiling Springs repeats as 2A team champions, Camp Hill's Richter leads girls at 3-under par
Girls Tennis: Trinity's Sadie Rieg wins Mid-Penn 2A singles title
Girls Soccer: Central Dauphin blanks Cumberland Valley to remain unbeaten
Boys Soccer: Central Dauphin strikes on restarts to top Cumberland Valley
HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Hays scores 2 to help Bubblers top Big Spring
Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley, led by Izzy Reisinger, tops State College
