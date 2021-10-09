 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 7 final scores, coverage recap
alert top story

HS Football: Week 7 final scores, coverage recap

Big Spring Boiling Springs 12

Big Spring takes the field at the start of their game against Boiling Springs in their Mid-Penn Capital game at Big Spring High School Friday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The race for the district playoffs heated up when area teams took the field for nine games Friday to kick off Week 7.

In the Game of the Week, Boiling Springs' productive run game continued its tear at rival Big Spring. 

Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley and State College went to overtime, Trinity threatened defending state champion Steel-High, and Shippensburg remained undefeated with a win over Northern.

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Central Dauphin 24, Carlisle 21

State College 21, Cumberland Valley 18 (OT) - game story

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Bishop McDevitt 56, Cedar Cliff 0

Mechanicsburg 28, Greencasttle-Antrim 24

Red Land 32, Mifflin County 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 21, Northern 3 - photo gallery

West Perry 38, East Pennsboro 14

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Boiling Springs 44, Big Spring 28 - game story | photo gallery

Steelton-Highspire 34, Trinity 28

(Saturday, 1 p.m.) Camp Hill at Middletown

