HS Football: Week 6 score updates, live streams and live coverage
HS Football: Week 6 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Boiling Springs' defense leans in against the Bermudian Springs offense during Friday's game at Boiling Springs.

As the calendar turns over to October, the high school football season in and around Cumberland County enters its second half with eight games scheduled for Friday.

Of those eight games, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Capital clash between Trinity and Boiling Springs, and the Mid-Penn Colonial bout between Shippensburg and Mechanicbsurg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle 

Cumberland Valley at CD East | live stream

Remembering Rimpfel: Cumberland Valley's legendary coach mentored athletes, nurtured careers

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Palmyra

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro

Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg | live stream

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Trinity at Boiling Springs | live stream

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports

Big Spring at Camp Hill | live stream*

