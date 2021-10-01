HS Football: Week 6 score updates, live streams and live coverage

As the calendar turns over to October, the high school football season in and around Cumberland County enters its second half with eight games scheduled for Friday.
Of those eight games, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Capital clash between Trinity and Boiling Springs, and the Mid-Penn Colonial bout between Shippensburg and Mechanicbsurg.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Carlisle
Cumberland Valley at CD East | live stream
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Cedar Cliff
Red Land at Palmyra
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro
Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg | live stream
Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Trinity at Boiling Springs | live stream
Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports)
Big Spring at Camp Hill | live stream*