HS Football: Week 6 final scores, coverage recap

As the calendar turned over to October, the high school football season in and around Cumberland County entered its second half with nine games scheduled for Friday.
Those games featured fast starts (Carlisle, Shippensburg), strong second-half performances (Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro), some overall strong play behind momentum (Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Northern) and a wild finish (Red Land).
Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7
CD East 17, Cumberland Valley 10
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7
Palmyra 48, Red Land 41
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14
Northern 31, West Perry 14
Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7 - game story
Mid-Penn Capital
GAME OF THE WEEK
Boiling Springs 43, Trinity 7 - game story | photo gallery
Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7