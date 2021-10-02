 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 6 final scores, coverage recap
top story

Carmine Scicchitano - HS Football - (1).JPG

Boiling Springs' defense leans in against the Bermudian Springs offense during Friday's game at Boiling Springs.

 Carmine Scicchitano, For The Sentinel

The Bubblers took the field in their all-gold uniforms before their game against visiting Trinity.

As the calendar turned over to October, the high school football season in and around Cumberland County entered its second half with nine games scheduled for Friday.

Those games featured fast starts (Carlisle, Shippensburg), strong second-half performances (Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro), some overall strong play behind momentum (Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Northern) and a wild finish (Red Land).

Here are the final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 34, Chambersburg 7

CD East 17, Cumberland Valley 10 

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 28, Hershey 7

Palmyra 48, Red Land 41

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro 21, Susquehanna Township 14

Northern 31, West Perry 14

Shippensburg 27, Mechanicsburg 7 - game story

Mid-Penn Capital

GAME OF THE WEEK

Boiling Springs 43, Trinity 7 - game story | photo gallery

Big Spring 42, Camp Hill 7

MORE SENTINEL SPORTS COVERAGE

HS Golf: Carlisle's Kline punches districts ticket in Mid-Penn playoff
HS Golf: Camp Hill's Paige Richter repeats as Mid-Penn champion; Lions and Cumberland Valley win team titles
HS Field Hockey: Cam Standish caps Mechanicsburg rally in OT win over East Pennsboro
HS Cross Country: Peyton Ellis, Tommy Crum lead Boiling Springs in sweep of West Perry
Cross Country: Local runners fight through crowded course, draw from cheering crowd at Carlisle Invitational
HS Girls Volleyball: York Suburban tops Trinity in a 5-set bout between top-ranked teams
Athletes, friends remember late trainer Bob Gorinski as 'king of productive fun'

Photos: East Pennsboro at Northern Football

