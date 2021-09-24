 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 5 score updates, live streams and live coverage
alert top story

HS Football: Week 5 score updates, live streams and live coverage

Carlisle CV 2.JPG

Cumberland Valley's quarterback Isaac Sines, right, looks for an open receiver to pass to during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwelath game against Carlisle Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium, Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The high school football regular season season is bolting toward its midpoint with nine games scheduled for Friday.

Of those games, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth tussle between Cumberland Valley and visiting Altoona, and the Mid-Penn Colonial bout featuring East Pennsboro and Northern. 

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 48, Lower Dauphin 20 (final)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley 17, Altoona 7 (3rd quarter) live stream

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports

Former Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel dies at age 73

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 7, Hershey 0 (half)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 14, East Pennsboro 2 (3rd quarter)

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

Mechanicsburg 19, West Perry 14 (3rd quarter) | live stream

Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 7 (3rd quarter)

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 43, James Buchanan 0 (half)

Boiling Springs 45, Susquenita 8 (half) | live stream*

Nonleague

Trinity at Newport, 7 p.m.

Camp Hill at Line Mountain, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

