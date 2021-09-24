HS Football: Week 5 score updates, live streams and live coverage

The high school football regular season season is bolting toward its midpoint with nine games scheduled for Friday.
Of those games, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth tussle between Cumberland Valley and visiting Altoona, and the Mid-Penn Colonial bout featuring East Pennsboro and Northern.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
“It's important to us that people know we're not a team that you can just mess around with, go to practice and then come play a Friday game. We want people to realize that you're gonna have to prepare for us.” ~ Boiling Springs Aidan Metzger
With parents enrolled in the Army War College, best friends J.C. Smith and Josh Zipperer's first season with Carlisle is off to a hot start, with the duo having some friendly competition and along the way, helping the Herd to a 3-0 start.
Friday’s clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals Cumberland Valley (1-2) and Carlisle (3-0) is pegged to be a battle in the trenches as both programs feature a multi-headed run attack.
Cumberland Valley's quarterback Isaac Sines, right, looks for an open receiver to pass to during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwelath game against Carlisle Friday night at Ken Millen Stadium, Carlisle.