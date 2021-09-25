 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 5 final scores, coverage recap
top story

CV Altoona 1

Cumberland Valley takes the field before the start of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Friday night against Altoon at Cumberland Valley High School.

The high school football regular season season hit its midpoint with nine games Friday.

Cumberland Valley topped visiting Altoona in an emotional game of the week while Northern blanked East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial bout, and Boiling Springs and Big Spring continued to roll with one-sided victories.

Carlisle caps the week with a trip to Harrisburg Saturday.

Following is a rundown of Friday's final scores with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 48, Lower Dauphin 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 14

Former Cumberland Valley football coach Tim Rimpfel dies at age 73

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 21, Hershey 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 28, East Pennsboro 2

West Perry 30, Mechanicsburg 19

Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 14

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 64, James Buchanan 6

Boiling Springs 52, Susquenita 8

HS Football Highlights: Boiling Springs, Big Spring keep rolling with commanding wins

Nonleague

Trinity 42, Newport 7

Camp Hill 19, Line Mountain 17

SATURDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

