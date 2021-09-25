HS Football: Week 5 final scores, coverage recap

The high school football regular season season hit its midpoint with nine games Friday.

Cumberland Valley topped visiting Altoona in an emotional game of the week while Northern blanked East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial bout, and Boiling Springs and Big Spring continued to roll with one-sided victories.

Carlisle caps the week with a trip to Harrisburg Saturday.

Following is a rundown of Friday's final scores with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 48, Lower Dauphin 20

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 14

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 21, Hershey 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 28, East Pennsboro 2

West Perry 30, Mechanicsburg 19