HS Football: Week 5 final scores, coverage recap

The high school football regular season season hit its midpoint with nine games Friday.
Cumberland Valley topped visiting Altoona in an emotional game of the week while Northern blanked East Pennsboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial bout, and Boiling Springs and Big Spring continued to roll with one-sided victories.
Carlisle caps the week with a trip to Harrisburg Saturday.
Following is a rundown of Friday's final scores with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
THURSDAY'S GAME
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 48, Lower Dauphin 20
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
GAME OF THE WEEK
Cumberland Valley 27, Altoona 14
Mid-Penn Keystone
Red Land 21, Hershey 0
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 28, East Pennsboro 2
West Perry 30, Mechanicsburg 19
Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 14
Mid-Penn Capital
Big Spring 64, James Buchanan 6
Boiling Springs 52, Susquenita 8
Nonleague
Trinity 42, Newport 7
Camp Hill 19, Line Mountain 17
SATURDAY'S GAME
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.