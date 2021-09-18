 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Week 4 final scores, coverage recap
0 Comments
top story

HS Football: Week 4 final scores, coverage recap

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After some COVID-related schedule shuffling, Cumberland County's teams are set for Week 4 of the high school football season.

Of the seven games slated for Saturday, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between rivals Cumberland Valley and Carlisle, and the intriguing late-addition non-league game between Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland Valley 27, Carlisle 24 (final - game story | photo gallery)

Some friendly competition: Best friends J.C. Smith, Josh Zipperer push each other to be better, bring new life to Carlisle football offense

Mechanicsburg 39, Boiling Springs 34 (final - game story | photos)

Big Spring 60, Susquenita 20 (final)

East Pennsboro 27, Greencastle-Antrim 19 (final)

Upper Dauphin 42, Camp Hill 12 (final) 

Cedar Cliff 35, Red Land 21 (final) 

Trinity 70, Halifax 0 (final)

Shippensburg at Susquehanna Township, Saturday, noon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News