HS Football: Week 4 final scores, coverage recap

After some COVID-related schedule shuffling, Cumberland County's teams are set for Week 4 of the high school football season.
Of the seven games slated for Saturday, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between rivals Cumberland Valley and Carlisle, and the intriguing late-addition non-league game between Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
GAME OF THE WEEK
Cumberland Valley 27, Carlisle 24 (final - game story | photo gallery)
Some friendly competition: Best friends J.C. Smith, Josh Zipperer push each other to be better, bring new life to Carlisle football offense
Mechanicsburg 39, Boiling Springs 34 (final - game story | photos)
Big Spring 60, Susquenita 20 (final)
East Pennsboro 27, Greencastle-Antrim 19 (final)
Upper Dauphin 42, Camp Hill 12 (final)
Cedar Cliff 35, Red Land 21 (final)
Trinity 70, Halifax 0 (final)
Shippensburg at Susquehanna Township, Saturday, noon