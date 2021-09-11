 Skip to main content
HS Football: Week 3 final scores, coverage recap
HS Football: Week 3 final scores, coverage recap

Carlisle Football 13

Carlisle's Layton Schmick, center, prepares to snap the ball during the first quarter of their non-league game against Cedar Crest at Ken Millen Stadium Friday night.

The Colts defeated the Eagtles 33-27 in a nonleague game at West Shore Stadium Sept. 2

As the temperature drops and feelings of fall settle in, for now, across the Midstate, Cumberland County's football teams took the field for Week 3 action.

Carlisle took down Cedar Crest in a battle between two teams that had entered the game undefeated.

Cumberland Valley scored as time expired to reel in its first win of the season.

Following is the list of final scores with links to The Sentinel's coverage.

HS Football: Undefeated Carlisle and Cedar Crest highlight Week 3 slate

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GAME OF THE WEEK

Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0 (final - game story | photo gallery)

Cumberland Valley 23, Spring-Ford 19 (final - game story)

Big Spring 63, Halifax 14 (final)

Boiling Springs 53, James Buchanan 8 (final)

Susquenita 39, Camp Hill 34 (final)

Central Dauphin East 20, Cedar Cliff 7 (final)

East Pennsboro 30, Milton Hershey 26 (final)

Mechanicsburg 27, Red Land 17 (final)

Spring Grove 39, Northern 7 (final)

Shippensburg 47, Dover 20 (final)

Upper Dauphin 22, Trinity 14 (final)

