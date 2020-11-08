HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 8 Game of the Week

It's the last week resembling a full slate of games.
Most teams are playing this week, the last week of this unusual season in which that is the case. But a few teams are not playing for various reasons.
So, for one more week we'll trudge on, with our Sentinel Game of the Week fan poll. It again this week includes a mix of playoff matchups and regular season games.
Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 7 action.
Your options this week:
- Playoffs: Camp Hill vs. Bishop McDevitt (D12)
- Upper Dauphin at Big Spring
- Carlisle at Manheim Central
- Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
Vote here:
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!