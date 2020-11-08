 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 8 Game of the Week
web only
HS Football GOTW

HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 8 Game of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Football

Carlisle's quarterback Ezeekai Thomas stiff-arms a Central Dauphin East player picking up a first down in first-quarter action in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Friday at Carlisle High School.

 Curt Werner, for The Sentinel

It's the last week resembling a full slate of games.

Most teams are playing this week, the last week of this unusual season in which that is the case. But a few teams are not playing for various reasons.

So, for one more week we'll trudge on, with our Sentinel Game of the Week fan poll. It again this week includes a mix of playoff matchups and regular season games.

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 7 action.

Your options this week:

  • Playoffs: Camp Hill vs. Bishop McDevitt (D12)
  • Upper Dauphin at Big Spring
  • Carlisle at Manheim Central
  • Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

Vote here:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News