HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 8 Game of the Week

It's the last week resembling a full slate of games.

Most teams are playing this week, the last week of this unusual season in which that is the case. But a few teams are not playing for various reasons.

So, for one more week we'll trudge on, with our Sentinel Game of the Week fan poll. It again this week includes a mix of playoff matchups and regular season games.

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 7 action.

Your options this week:

Playoffs: Camp Hill vs. Bishop McDevitt (D12)

Upper Dauphin at Big Spring

Carlisle at Manheim Central

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

Vote here:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.