HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 7 Game of the Week

The District 3 playoffs and the regular season are both still in full swing.
That means another unique version of our Game of the Week poll, involving a mix of playoff and regular season matchups.
Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 7 action.
Your options this week:
- Playoffs: Mechanicsburg at Governor Mifflin
- Playoffs: Northern at Elco
- Playoffs: Camp Hill at York Catholic
- Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
Vote here:
Vote for the Week 7 Sentinel Game of the Week
We provide you the games, you vote for which one you think will be the Game of the Week. Voting opens Sunday and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!