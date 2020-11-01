 Skip to main content
HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 7 Game of the Week
HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 7 Game of the Week

Mechanicsburg East Pennsboro 5.JPG

Mechanicsburg’s James Anderson, left, runs past East Pennsboro’s Harrison Laman during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The District 3 playoffs and the regular season are both still in full swing. 

That means another unique version of our Game of the Week poll, involving a mix of playoff and regular season matchups. 

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 7 action.

Your options this week:

  • Playoffs: Mechanicsburg at Governor Mifflin
  • Playoffs: Northern at Elco
  • Playoffs: Camp Hill at York Catholic
  • Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

Vote here:

We provide you the games, you vote for which one you think will be the Game of the Week. Voting opens Sunday and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.

You voted:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

