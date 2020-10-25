HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 6 Game of the Week

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 6 action.

Note: Boiling Springs was originally projected to play Middletown in the Class 3A semifinals as of Saturday evening. That changed between the time this poll was created and scheduled to post on our website at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Because altering the poll options deletes all prior votes cast, the poll will remain the same. Any votes case for Boiling Springs at Middletown will count towards whatever matchup the Bubblers end up having this weekend. The District 3 playoff brackets will not be finalized until Tuesday. Other games this week may also be affected and could alter the GOTW options or make them moot.