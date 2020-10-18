 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 5 Game of the Week
web only alert top story
HS Football GOTW

HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 5 Game of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
CV Football 1.JPG

Cumberland Valley football team practices Tuesday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Can you believe that in a few weeks we'll have playoff football?

Neither can we.

In the meantime, we still have some Game of the Week polls to vote for. 

Welcome to Week 5.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 5 action.

Your options this week:

  • Big Spring at Steel-High
  • Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
  • Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
  • Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

Vote here:

Vote for the Week 5 Sentinel Game of the Week

We provide you the games, you vote for which one you think will be the Game of the Week. Voting opens Sunday and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.

You voted:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Lusk reacts to Cedar Cliff winning District 3 Class 5A semifinal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News