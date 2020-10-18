HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 5 Game of the Week

Can you believe that in a few weeks we'll have playoff football?
Neither can we.
In the meantime, we still have some Game of the Week polls to vote for.
Welcome to Week 5.
Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 5 action.
Your options this week:
- Big Spring at Steel-High
- Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
- Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
- Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg
Vote here:
Vote for the Week 5 Sentinel Game of the Week
We provide you the games, you vote for which one you think will be the Game of the Week. Voting opens Sunday and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.
