HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 5 Game of the Week

Can you believe that in a few weeks we'll have playoff football?

Neither can we.

In the meantime, we still have some Game of the Week polls to vote for.

Welcome to Week 5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 5 action.

Your options this week:

Big Spring at Steel-High

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

Vote here:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.