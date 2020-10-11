 Skip to main content
HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 4 Game of the Week
HS Football GOTW

HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 4 Game of the Week

Trinity Boiling Springs Football 8

Boiling Springs’ Colin Lunde, left, hands the ball off to De’Von James during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Trinity Friday at Trinity High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

We're in Week 4, the midway point of the football season.

That means a fourth Game of the Week poll.

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 4 action.

Your options this week:

  • Boiling Springs at Middletown
  • Trinity at Big Spring
  • State College at Carlisle
  • Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township

Vote here:

Vote for the Week 4 Sentinel Game of the Week

We provide you the games, you vote for which one you think will be the Game of the Week. Voting opens Sunday and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.

You voted:

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

