HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 3 Game of the Week

We're in Week 3, nearing the midway point of the football season.

So why not tell us which matchup you think is the best we got?

Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 3 action.

Your options this week:

Big Spring at Boiling Springs

Central Dauphin at Carlisle

Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg

Cumberland Valley at State College

All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.

Vote here:

