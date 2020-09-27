HS Football: Vote for our Sentinel Week 2 Game of the Week

Welcome to Week 2, which will kick off with the calendar set to October.
And that means another fan vote for our Sentinel Game of the Week.
Whether you're a wily voting vet or a rookie just called up, the process is simple: Vote in the poll below between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday to decide which game is our GOTW. Then we'll preview that game in Friday's paper ahead of all the Week 1 action.
Your options this week:
- Camp Hill at Big Spring
- CD East at Cumberland Valley
- Boiling Springs at Trinity
- Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg
All kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.
Vote here:
Vote for the Week 2 Sentinel Game of the Week
