HS Football: Unbeaten Mechanicsburg faces Waynesboro in another Game of the Week

Mechanicsburg now has four Game of the Week wins this year.

The only thing they may have more of by week's end is actual wins on the field.

For two years the Wildcats (4-0, 4-0 Colonial) have dominated our fan vote, and that continued this week with 138 votes, making Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg our GOTW.

It's a battle of Mid-Penn Colonial top dogs and another pivotal game for the Wildcats in their quest to win the division and clinch a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth.

The game easily beat Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, which finished in second with 59. Big Spring at Steel-High got 36 votes, and Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley finished last eight eight.

Check back Thursday online and in Friday's paper for a full GOTW preview on Indians at Wildcats.

