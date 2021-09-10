HS Football: Unbeaten Carlisle surges past Cedar Crest for 45-0 victory

Almost everyone enjoys a buffet. You can pick from this and that, and at the end of your meal, you’re happy.
That's the setup for Carlisle head football coach Brett Ickes. He has a buffet of options at running back to choose from in J.C. Smith, Jaqueece Morell, flex option Ezeekai Thomas and Marquise Miller. No matter who holds duties in the backfield, more times than not, it’s a recipe for success.
In Friday night’s Mid-Penn vs. Lancaster-Lebanon league crossover matchup at Ken Millen Stadium, Smith and Morell cooked in the backfiled, serving the Herd a five-course meal in a 45-0 win over visiting Cedar Crest.
“From J.C., to Marquise now coming back off the knee injury, to Jaqueece, it's running back by committee right now,” Ickes said. “So, whatever guy's hot and ready to go, that's who we're gonna play. And they complement each other, but we're just going to continue to work them in where we see fit.”
Carlisle (3-0) had momentum in its favor from the get-go. A quick three-and-out from the Falcons (2-1) steered Herd quarterback Louis Shank and his offense toward an early first-quarter score. On a five-play, 54-yard drive, Shank fired a bullet to Josh Zipperer on a slant for a 14-yard touchdown reception.
Cedar Crest quarterback Jay Huber gifted Carlisle another eventual six points after an interception on the ensuing possession, which led to Smith crossing the goal line from 4 yards out to jet the Herd to a 14-0 lead. Huber's woes continued on the Falcons’ next drive, which resulted in a Dylan Young interception with Young charging about 40 yards the other way, setting up Morell for a 1-yard scoring run on the following play.
Leading 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, Carlisle added to its lead when Morell scored on a 5-yard burst, ballooning the Herd advantage to 28. Kicker Dirk Godjin capped Carlisle’s first half with a 24-yard field goal.
Not much changed entering quarter three. A third interception plagued Huber — who finished the night 5-of-19 in the passing department for 104 yards — as corner Jeremiah Hargrove jumped a slant for his fourth interception of the young season. Cedar Crest’s defense held true, however, stymieing the Herd on their pair of possessions.
Come the fourth quarter, Smith and Morell delivered again. Smith scored his second touchdown at the 11:18 mark on a 9-yard counter run and Morell ran for 25 yards to complete his trifecta of scores, rounding out the 45-0 drubbing. Smith and Morell combined for 137 yards on the ground on 24 combined carries.
Carlisle quarterback Louis Shank passed for 162 yards on an 11-for-19 throwing line while Eli Hargrove paced all Herd receivers with four receptions for 72 yards. Fernando Marquez was Cedar Crest’s lone bright spot. He kicked up grass for 36 yards on seven touches.
Carlisle forced five turnovers Friday. Thomas didn’t play due to an undisclosed injury.
“They’re still a good football team in Cedar Crest. They definitely have some kids. We were just the better team tonight,” Ickes said, ... I’m just proud of our kids. They played together tonight.”
With the victory, Carlisle is 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and carries some momentum into next week’s contest against Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Cumberland Valley, which knocked off Spring-Ford 23-19 Friday night. The Falcons continue their non-conference tilt, clashing with Governor Mifflin and Penn State University signee Nick Singleton next Friday.
“It’s Cumberland Valley. I mean, we're going to go in and we're gonna plan and we're going to do everything we're supposed to,” Ickes said of Josh Oswalt’s group. "Yeah, it's a big week. They're gonna have a good football team coming here because it's a rivalry. They're 11 miles down the road. And last year, we left one on the field. This year, these kids definitely don't want to leave it on the field. They want to they want to win.”
