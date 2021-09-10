HS Football: Unbeaten Carlisle surges past Cedar Crest for 45-0 victory

Almost everyone enjoys a buffet. You can pick from this and that, and at the end of your meal, you’re happy.

That's the setup for Carlisle head football coach Brett Ickes. He has a buffet of options at running back to choose from in J.C. Smith, Jaqueece Morell, flex option Ezeekai Thomas and Marquise Miller. No matter who holds duties in the backfield, more times than not, it’s a recipe for success.

In Friday night’s Mid-Penn vs. Lancaster-Lebanon league crossover matchup at Ken Millen Stadium, Smith and Morell cooked in the backfiled, serving the Herd a five-course meal in a 45-0 win over visiting Cedar Crest.

“From J.C., to Marquise now coming back off the knee injury, to Jaqueece, it's running back by committee right now,” Ickes said. “So, whatever guy's hot and ready to go, that's who we're gonna play. And they complement each other, but we're just going to continue to work them in where we see fit.”

Carlisle (3-0) had momentum in its favor from the get-go. A quick three-and-out from the Falcons (2-1) steered Herd quarterback Louis Shank and his offense toward an early first-quarter score. On a five-play, 54-yard drive, Shank fired a bullet to Josh Zipperer on a slant for a 14-yard touchdown reception.