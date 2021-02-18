HS Football: Trinity names former Penn State, NFL player Jordan Hill new head coach

If Trinity wanted to make a splash hiring a new head football coach, it certainly did.

The school's athletic director announced Thursday afternoon in a news release that Jordan Hill has verbally accepted the offer to be the Shamrocks' new coach.

Hill should be well-known in the Midstate. He's a Steel-High graduate who went on to play at Penn State and spent nine years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in Seattle.

"Jordan played at the very highest level and his enthusiasm and commitment to the game and our players were obvious during the interview process," Trinity principal John Cominsky said in a statement. "We look forward to watching our student-athletes grow under Jordan's leadership."

Hill replaces Todd Ryan, who went 6-21 in three seasons leading the Shamrocks and stepped down in January. Trinity was 0-7 (0-4 Capital) in the fall.

Hill played with the Rollers and won two state championships before graduating in 2009. At Penn State, he was named All-Big Ten defensive tackle as a senior in 2012.