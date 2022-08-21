HS Football: Trinity 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Jordan Hill, 2nd season

Classification: 2A

Division: Mid-Penn Capital

2021 season: 3-6 (0-5)

Postseason: did not qualify

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Landon Kuntzelman: 22-63, 421, 5

Caleb Wray: 33-81, 398, 2

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Max Schlager: 35-240, 6.9, 2

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Trey Weiand: 11-216, 19.6, 2

Cole Cappawana: 10-158, 15.8, 1

Key returners: Max Schlager, sr., SB-LB; Wyatt Cooper, sr., TE-DE; Trey Weiand, sr., WR-DB; Landon Kuntzelman, sr., QB; Cole Cappawana, jr., WR-CB; Caleb Wray, jr., QB; Collin Morrow, jr., WR-DB; Tanie Young, so., WR-DB; Amil Way, so., WR-DB.

Key losses: Tyler Rossi, Jacob Shull, Jason Wewer, Ryan Dalton, Dalton Gerver, Michael Karr, Ethan Notarfrancesco.

Newcomers: Jacob Ness, so., LB-WR; Misiafa Ili, so., OL-DL; Messiah Mickens, fr., ATH.

Outlook: The blueprint has been traced and the groundwork has been laid under second-year head coach Jordan Hill. Despite recording a 3-6 mark last season, the Shamrocks flashed flickers of promise and development on the field and embraced a seismic shift in culture and attitude. Trinity has been mired in a decade-long slump, but with a foundation beneath it, Hill has his Camp Hill clan trending in an upward direction.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Finding QB consistency

One of Trinity’s inconsistencies last season was at the quarterback position. Cooper Wray and Landon Kuntzelman split time under center, and both return for their junior and senior years, looking to grow. Between the pair, Trinity threw for 819 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago but was intercepted on a combined 13 occasions. “Right now, we're still trying to figure it out,” Hill said of the quarterback battle ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage. “We're giving these guys enough reps and tomorrow (Saturday) is actually a huge evaluation day.”

2. Four heartbeats

Hill credited then-senior running back Tyler Rossi as the heartbeat of the Shamrocks a season ago. With Rossi off to the next level, Hill said he has four players this year that are pumping life into the Trinity bloodstream. Seniors Max Schlager, Wyatt Cooper, Trey Weiand and Bradshaw Knox have been dubbed said roles and all four players expect to make impacts on both sides of the ball.

3. Defensive one-two punch

Hill and crew graduated a host of key defensive players from last year, including linebackers Jacob Shull and Jason Wewer. But with the departures comes the opportunity for newcomers to fill in the gaps. Hill expects junior safety Collin Morrow and sophomore linebacker Jacob Ness to serve as Trinity’s defensive cornerstones this fall. Morrow comes off a sophomore season where he recorded 47 tackles while Ness nearly matched his production with 42 sticks.

4. Growing the foundation

Staying stride-for-stride with Steel-High and commencing in an offensive slugfest with Big Spring were two examples of Trinity’s growth and development last season. Games like those, but coming out on the winning end, are expectations Hill has laid out for his program this year. That, along with becoming more football sound, Hill would see as a step forward.

“I've been a lot harder on them and camp has been a lot harder on all of us collectively,” Hill said. “Expectations are to go out there and win every single one, obviously, that's the goal. But I really just want these guys to just go out there and fly around, play free and play physical or fast every game, every snap.”

5. Dominating the division

According to Hill, there’s no better way to prepare for division play than to set a formidable nonconference slate. The Shamrocks locked in Roman Catholic and Wyomissing for weeks 2 and 3 after a season opener at Delone Catholic. The Cahillite, out of Philadelphia, are a program on the upturn while the Spartans angle to reach the PIAA championship for a third consecutive season. “Number one thing I wanted to do is make sure that we're giving our guys the right competition,” Hill said, “to when we go into our division, that they're not wide eyed when we play somebody.”

TRINITY 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Roman Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)

Sept. 16 at West Perry, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 23 vs. Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.*

Sept. 30 at Big Spring, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 7 vs. Middletown, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 14 at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 20 vs. Steelton-Highspire, 7 p.m. (Thursday)*

Oct. 28 at Halifax, 7 p.m.

*denotes conference game

THEY SAID IT

Cooper on year two under Hill’s direction: “We're a very young team. We have a lot to work on, a lot to improve on, but the foundation is there. We just gotta keep working, keep building. Like our coach says, getting better every day, never losing to ourselves.”

Schlager on the expectations for the season: “The expectation is now to get to the district championship. We're not hoping for that, saying, ‘Oh, if we get lucky maybe that'll happen.’ The expectation is that we get there. I think that shows just how far the program has come.”

Hill on seeing the progression of his program: “Continued growth and continued learning of football, I think that's the major thing. I can see it’s starting to come together, between that and just overall the cohesiveness of the football team. They're becoming a team. They're not just individual players.”