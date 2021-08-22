HS Football: Trinity 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Jordan Hill, 1st season
Classification: 2A
Division: Mid-Penn Capital
2020 season: 0-7
Postseason: did not qualify
Returning LeadersPassing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
Landon Kuntzelman: 57-123, 672, 4
Cooper Manley: 23-68, 262, 2
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Tyler Rossi: 69-420, 6.1, 3
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Max Schlager: 29-503, 173, 5
Key returners: Max Schlager, jr., WR-LB; Landon Kuntzelman, jr., QB-ATH; Cooper Manley, jr., QB-CB-FS; Tyler Rossi, sr., RB-WR-LB; Ethan Notarfrancesco, sr., RB-CB-FS; Cole Cappawana, so., WR-CB; Jacob Shull, sr., WR-LB; Ryan Dalton, sr., OL-DL. Jason Wewer, sr., LB-WR.
Key losses: Payton Warner, Spencer Britt, Trey McAuliffe, Tommy Cloak
Newcomers: Santanna Young, fr., CB-WR
Outlook: It’s been tough sledding for the Trinity football program for almost a full decade, but with a new head coach, a fresh coaching staff and a change of playbooks on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, the Shamrocks are looking to shake things up and shy away from finding themselves on the losing end of games. Will Trinity burst onto the scene under the direction of Jordan Hill, or will it take some time for all the “newness” to marinate?
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. QBs galore
It’s no secret there wasn’t much consistency last season for Trinity, hence the 0-7 record. And a lot of that lack of consistency can be pinpointed to the quarterback position, as juniors Landon Kuntzelman and Cooper Manley tried to find their footing in alternate steps. Kuntzelman received the bulk of snaps but Manley also clocked adequate playing time. However, neither found steady rhythm at the helm of the offense. This season, two more QBs join the varsity roster in sophomore Caleb Wray and freshman Peyton Crecelius.
2. A new culture
If you’ve missed the news, Trinity has a new head coach in town. And that head coach would be five-year NFL defensive tackle and Penn State University alumnus Jordan Hill. Hill’s quite familiar with the Mid-Penn as a Steelton-Highspire graduate. He also spent last season on Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt’s staff as the defensive line coach. Hill said he hopes to bring a winning culture to Trinity — something the program has lacked in recent years — and certainly has the mentality to do so. He knows what it takes to win on football’s biggest stage: the Super Bowl.
3. Schlager, Rossi, the one-two punch
The consistency the Shamrocks did have last year stemmed from now-senior running back Tyler Rossi and junior wide receiver/linebacker Max Schlager. Hill described Schlager as someone he can “challenge and turn to in almost any situation.” Schlager’s 29 receptions and 503 receiving yards were team highs last season. On the other hand, Rossi rushed on 69 occasions last fall for 420 yards and should see a similar, if not stronger workload this season.
4. On the hunt
It’s been a long time coming for Trinity, a very long time coming in terms of a winning season. Dating back to 2013, the Shamrocks have failed to place more notches in the win column than on the losing side. In 2019, Trinity broke even at 5-5, but since its 9-2 campaign in 2012, five wins have been the most the Shamrocks can muster. With Hill taking the reins, he’ll look to steer the ship to winning ways in his debut season.
5. Young x2
In 2008, Steelton-Highspire’s Jeremiah Young broke the Pennsylvania state high school rushing record. While the record no longer stands, Jeremiah now brings his wisdom and knowledge of the game to the next generation of athletes in the backfield as the running backs coach at Trinity. On top of that, his son, Santanna Young, is making his prep debut season this fall as a cornerback and wide receiver. Hill said he expects Santanna will play a key role in both Trinity’s offensive and defensive schemes this season.
TRINITY 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. Delone Catholic
Sept. 3 vs. York Catholic
Sept. 10 at Upper Dauphin
Sept. 17 vs. Halifax
Sept. 24 at Newport
Oct. 1 at Boiling Springs*
Oct. 8 vs. Steelton-Highspire*
Oct. 15 vs. Big Spring*
Oct. 22 at Middletown*
Oct. 29 at Camp Hill*
*denotes conference game
THEY SAID IT
Hill on his expectations for this season: “Our goal is to own our division and it doesn’t matter how good or how bad we think we’re going to be. We have to find a way to try and get it done. That’s our goal every year. So, as long as I’m here, it’ll be the same answer every year. But I feel like we have to earn that right to get to districts. And then if you want to win states, you have to earn that right. So, we take it step by step.”
Hill on what game stands out on the schedule: “Game one. Delone Catholic is one we’re looking forward to because it’s our first game together as a unit, coaching staff, players, school, all together. It’s a new regiment. And we want to come out on all cylinders firing.”
Schlager on the differences from last season: “It’s a whole different culture. It’s like I’m not even playing on the same team. It’s completely different in the best way. I can’t even point out anything specifically, just everything is different, there’s not one thing that’s the same. The energy is 10 times better. The communication between everybody is 10 times better. And I feel like we’re way more ready and just want to get after it.”
