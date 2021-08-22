HS Football: Trinity 2021 season preview

TRINITY 2021 SCHEDULE

THEY SAID IT

Hill on his expectations for this season: “Our goal is to own our division and it doesn’t matter how good or how bad we think we’re going to be. We have to find a way to try and get it done. That’s our goal every year. So, as long as I’m here, it’ll be the same answer every year. But I feel like we have to earn that right to get to districts. And then if you want to win states, you have to earn that right. So, we take it step by step.”