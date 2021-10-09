HS Football: State College tops Cumberland Valley in overtime

State College’s Michael Gaul ended any hopes of Cumberland Valley winning its homecoming game Friday, hauling in a game-sealing interception in overtime that clinched the Little Lions a 21-18 victory at Chapman Field.
State College (4-3, 2-2 Commonwealth) rallied from 12 points down and took an 18-15 lead before CV’s Isaac Sines hit a field goal in the final seconds to force overtime.
In the extra session, the Eagles won the coin toss but elected to play defense first. State College quarterback Jack Morris tried to find top receiver Jashaun Green, but several defensive plays by the Eagles forced the Lions to try a field goal. Quinn Murphy kicked a field goal from 22 yards to give the Lions the lead.
The Eagles had a dropped pass on their first play and went to a slant but the pass from Sines was picked off by Gaul to end the game.
Sines had opened the scoring when he took a quarterback draw 94 yards to the house, starting to his left, cutting back to his right, and outrunning the entire Lions team to pay dirt.
Sines later capped a short Eagle drive with a 33-yard field goal, giving CV a 9-0 lead.
After the Lions fumbled in the Eagles' end of the field, Sines hit two key passes to Griffin Huffman to move the offense to the 3-yard line. The drive stalled, and Sines knuckled in a 32-yard field for a 12-0 halftime lead.
State College took the ball right down the field and scored in the third quarter, as Owen Yerka caught a pass from Morris and raced 42 yards for a score.
“That score coming out of the half was huge,” said Lions coach Matt Lintal.
Cumberland Valley (3-4, 2-2 Commonwealth) played well but couldn’t contain the passing game of Morris finding receiver DeShawn Green, who had nine catches for 143 yards.
Morris threw for 223 yards. His touchdown pass to Brandon Price and two-point conversion to Dante Nastasi helped State College tie the game at 15, setting up the heroics of the two kickers.
“I told my kids that I was so proud of them for hanging in there and never giving up,” said Lintal. “It was nice to get Jashaun (Green) back in there tonight. He determined a lot of what we were going to do based upon their coverage of him. He had a big game. We just missed some big plays early in the game, but the kids never gave up.”
For the Eagles, Sines threw for 150 yards and ran for 139 yards and kicked four field goals, but it wasn’t enough. Griffin Huffman caught four passes for 114 yards and JD. Hunter added a tough 73 yards on the ground.
The Eagles coming out of the red zone with four field goals didn’t help the cause. A blocked extra point was also costly.