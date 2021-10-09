HS Football: State College tops Cumberland Valley in overtime

State College took the ball right down the field and scored in the third quarter, as Owen Yerka caught a pass from Morris and raced 42 yards for a score.

“That score coming out of the half was huge,” said Lions coach Matt Lintal.

Cumberland Valley (3-4, 2-2 Commonwealth) played well but couldn’t contain the passing game of Morris finding receiver DeShawn Green, who had nine catches for 143 yards.

Morris threw for 223 yards. His touchdown pass to Brandon Price and two-point conversion to Dante Nastasi helped State College tie the game at 15, setting up the heroics of the two kickers.

“I told my kids that I was so proud of them for hanging in there and never giving up,” said Lintal. “It was nice to get Jashaun (Green) back in there tonight. He determined a lot of what we were going to do based upon their coverage of him. He had a big game. We just missed some big plays early in the game, but the kids never gave up.”

For the Eagles, Sines threw for 150 yards and ran for 139 yards and kicked four field goals, but it wasn’t enough. Griffin Huffman caught four passes for 114 yards and JD. Hunter added a tough 73 yards on the ground.