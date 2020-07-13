HS Football: Shippensburg shuts down practices after player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg is canceling the next two weeks of voluntary offseason workouts for football and basketball after a player on the football team tested positive for COVID-19.

Athletic director Michael Montedoro confirmed the news after ABC27 posted to social media a partial screenshot of an email sent by Shippensburg Area School District.

"We've shut down football practice for two weeks," Montedoro told The Sentinel.

The email, sent by superintendent Dr. Chris Suppo to parents Monday morning and to The Sentinel in the afternoon, said the "student had minimal team contact in outdoor workouts conducted by the football team. Several days later, the student exhibited symptoms and was tested. As a precautionary measure, football team workouts are cancelled for the next two weeks."

The boys basketball team will also not have practice for two weeks because some players on the football team also participated in voluntary offseason workouts for basketball.

The school district will sanitize the weight room, gym and rest rooms at the high school.