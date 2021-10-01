HS Football: Shippensburg remains unbeaten with 27-7 win at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg used a strong passing game and an underrated defense to beat Mechanicsburg 27-7 at Mechanicsburg’s Memorial Park on Homecoming Night and the dedication of the Rich Lichtel Fieldhouse at the park.

The Greyhounds (5-0, 2-0 Colonial) came out firing the ball, as Tucker Chamberlin completed his first four passes to drive Shippensburg into the red zone. He later found Erby Weller for a 6-yard completion and the first score.

“This was our dream since we were little kids,” Chamberlin said. “I would be the quarterback, and he as the wide receiver catching passes. We trust each other and everything worked out tonight. We struggled last year with COVID, and this season, we have really focused on being a team this year and controlling what we can control.”

Mechanicsburg (3-3, 0-2 Colonial) responded and drove the ball into the red zone, but Shippensburg swarmed a fourth-down handoff at the 2-yard line to Sage Thomas, forcing the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs.

“That was a key play,” said Wildcat coach Anthony Rose. “We have to be able to punch that ball in there. If we do, the game is 7-7, and you never know what happens.”

On their next possession, Chamberlin found Anthony Smith wide open behind the secondary for 56 yards and a 14-0 lead.