HS Football: Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 34-14, lifts Little Brown Jug

NEWVILLE — Most years, perched on the sideline, its rustic profile and tan complexion can be seen 160 feet across the field, throughout the stands and even atop the press box.

The Shippensburg and Big Spring school names painted in a thin but pristine font. The dates of game after game after game cascade down its frame. The scores of runaway victories, offensive clashes, toe-to-toe contests and defensive battles coupled beside each matchup.

For 65 years, since the birth of the Big Spring football program, Bulldog and Greyhound faithful have interchangeably made the 13-mile trek up and down Route 11 for this night. It’s a night infused with tradition, passion and in a pandemic-free world, a few gallons of chocolate milk.

Last year, there was no night. There was no tradition, no fans and parents lining the bleachers, no wonted parade in the streets of Newville. There was no Little Brown Jug Game.

When Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith crossed the goal line for his second touchdown from 3 yards out Friday night late in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium, you could almost see the 10th consecutive win for the ‘Hounds and a 34-14 tally being drawn across the little brown jug.