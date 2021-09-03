HS Football: Shippensburg defeats Big Spring 34-14, lifts Little Brown Jug

NEWVILLE — Most years, perched on the sideline, its rustic profile and tan complexion can be seen 160 feet across the field, throughout the stands and even atop the press box.
The Shippensburg and Big Spring school names painted in a thin but pristine font. The dates of game after game after game cascade down its frame. The scores of runaway victories, offensive clashes, toe-to-toe contests and defensive battles coupled beside each matchup.
For 65 years, since the birth of the Big Spring football program, Bulldog and Greyhound faithful have interchangeably made the 13-mile trek up and down Route 11 for this night. It’s a night infused with tradition, passion and in a pandemic-free world, a few gallons of chocolate milk.
Last year, there was no night. There was no tradition, no fans and parents lining the bleachers, no wonted parade in the streets of Newville. There was no Little Brown Jug Game.
When Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith crossed the goal line for his second touchdown from 3 yards out Friday night late in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium, you could almost see the 10th consecutive win for the ‘Hounds and a 34-14 tally being drawn across the little brown jug.
“It feels great. I mean every game is a big game, every little brown jug is a big deal. They come to play every year,” Shippensburg head coach Eric Foust said of Big Spring. “This is one of the better teams that they’ve had in a long while, and I was excited for the game, a little nervous, a little anxious and a little close in the first half, but it worked out.”
Smith opened the scoring at the 6:16 mark in the first quarter, bulldozing his way in from 1 yard on a fullback dive. Big Spring countered with a 3-yard burst of its own in the waning seconds of the first frame, Conner Green reaching pay dirt on a run up the gut.
Knotted at seven apiece, the Greyhounds came out firing on all cylinders in the second quarter, finding their way onto the scoreboard with quarterback Tucker Chamberlin rolling to his right, connecting with wide receiver Erby Weller on a corner route. Weller did the rest, weaving his way to six on the 38-yard pitch-and-catch.
Grasping the 14-7 edge at the half, Shippensburg methodically drove the length of the field out of the break on a 10-play, 80-yard possession, Chamberlin capping the drive by barreling into the promise land on a 3-yard scamper.
“There’s a lot of Tucker that we haven’t tapped [into] yet … he’s gonna be special,” Foust said.
A pair of costly penalties on the ensuing possession derailed two monumental Big Spring plays, eventually leading to Ethan Eisenberg’s pass being tipped on 3-and-26 and intercepted by the Greyhounds’ Blake Orndorff, planting Shippensburg at the Bulldogs’ 42. The ‘Hounds used the field position to their advantage, as the offense snapped 12- and 29-yard gains on the ground to set up Smith for his second touchdown, ballooning Shippensburg’s lead to 20 after a failed two-point conversion.
Returning the favor, the Bulldogs mounted their own drive, charging 70 stripes down the field on 11 plays. Dillon Wakefield, who missed a handful of snaps after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter, shimmied his way to six on a 1-yard counter, accounting for Big Spring’s final score.
All that remained was Smith — a University of Minnesota pledge — completing his trifecta of touchdowns, punching into the endzone from 1 yard with 34 seconds left in the contest.
“He just does it every week. He’s become something special,” Foust said of his blue-chip two-way player.
Shippensburg’s three-pronged machine on the ground also helped punctuate its win. Nathan Beam, Amari Kerr and Trae Kater combined for 140 stripes across a joint 22 totes. In the passing department, Chamberlin had his grip on four-of-seven attempts, 68 yards and the one score, in addition to 15 receiving yards himself. Weller paced all Greyhound receivers, snatching four receptions for 68 stripes.
For Big Spring, Wakefield rumbled for 98 yards on 15 touches while Eisenberg threw for 94 yards on 11-of-21 passing and two interceptions. Connor Black hauled in a trio of catches for 33 yards.
“Since 2010, we haven’t won, and these guys believe in themselves,” Bulldogs head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “We got a good team and we go out and they expect to win, week in and week out. So, that’s where we’re taking our program and that’s the expectation.”
In the end, it was Shippensburg once again hoisting, taking pictures and sporting all smiles with the little brown jug. And once again, along with the Greyhound faithful, the jug makes its return to 201 Eberly Drive, Shippensburg, for 15 of the last 16 years.
“It’s special. Growing up, watching the LBJ, it’s a big rivalry,” Chamberlin said. “It’s an amazing tradition that we all have, and with COVID last year, we didn’t have it. Freshman year was the last time we had it when I was here. But it’s definitely a special game, one to remember and one to move on with throughout the rest of the season.”
