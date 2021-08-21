HS Football: Shippensburg 2021 season preview

Outlook: True to their namesake, the Greyhounds want to run. They have the speed and the experience that lets them know how to use it. If they can maximize their speed and athleticism, staying on their toes while pushing opponents back on their heels, they can build on the success they found throughout the second half of last year. It hinges on how quickly the rebuilt offensive and defensive lines can find their footing.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. A turning point

After dropping the first three games of last year’s truncated campaign, the Greyhounds raced to four straight wins to extend their streak of seasons with a .500 record or better to 14. After a 20-7 win over visiting West Perry Oct. 16 stopped the losing skid, a 25-22 win at East Pennsboro the following week set Shippensburg in motion. “It was when we kind of developed an identity,” Eric Foust said. “It was a young group, and they just kind of grew into themselves all in one night.”

2. Triple threat (plus one)