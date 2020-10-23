HS Football: Sean Smith shreds Cedar Cliff defense for 330 yards, 4 TDs in Carlisle win

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — The Carlisle Thundering Herd used a huge rushing game from Sean Smith to finally put away the Cedar Cliff Colts 35-28 Friday night at West Shore Stadium.
Smith scored four times and rushed 33 times for 336 yards.
Both coaches lamented the same things: poor tackling in the running game, penalties and plays where kids were just not thinking correctly.
“I am happy with the win, don’t get me wrong,” Thundering Herd head coach Brett Ickes said. “We did some things poorly tonight. Give credit to No. 22 [Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez]. He is tough, and we had a hard time bringing him down. We have had some good games with Cedar Cliff over the years, and tonight was no different.
“We never quit, but there were times that we beat ourselves,” Colt head coach Collin Gillen said. “We just seemed to have some inopportune penalties in the first half. We missed some open receivers and a couple of drops. Carlisle is a very good football team. Their quarterback [Ezeekai Thomas] and running back [Smith] are very good.”
Carlisle fumbled on its opening possession, and Cedar Cliff took advantage on a Gannon McMeans touchdown pass to Mark Paradine.
Smith scored twice, from 73 yards and from 11 yards, for a 14-7 Carlisle lead.
Carlisle (2-2, 1-2 Commonwealth) extended the lead to 21-7 on a Thomas quarterback sneak early in the second quarter.
Ethan Dorrell responded after a long Colt drive with a dive from the one to cut the deficit to one score.
Smith tallied his third score around right end from the eight and the Herd led 28-14.
Cedar Cliff (2-3, 1-2 Keystone) rallied to tie the game at 28 with two second half scores, one from Reynolds-Vasquez, and later score from McMeans to Kendrell Robinson.
Smith took over at the 5:44 mark in a tie game. He carried the ball five times and the final 44 yards on a race to the end zone, and the Herd led 35-28.
McMeans led the Colts on a game-ending drive but fell short on a fourth down incomplete pass.
Reynolds-Vasquez carried the ball 33 times for 200 yards.
