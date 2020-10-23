HS Football: Sean Smith shreds Cedar Cliff defense for 330 yards, 4 TDs in Carlisle win

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — The Carlisle Thundering Herd used a huge rushing game from Sean Smith to finally put away the Cedar Cliff Colts 35-28 Friday night at West Shore Stadium.

Smith scored four times and rushed 33 times for 336 yards.

Both coaches lamented the same things: poor tackling in the running game, penalties and plays where kids were just not thinking correctly.

“I am happy with the win, don’t get me wrong,” Thundering Herd head coach Brett Ickes said. “We did some things poorly tonight. Give credit to No. 22 [Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez]. He is tough, and we had a hard time bringing him down. We have had some good games with Cedar Cliff over the years, and tonight was no different.

“We never quit, but there were times that we beat ourselves,” Colt head coach Collin Gillen said. “We just seemed to have some inopportune penalties in the first half. We missed some open receivers and a couple of drops. Carlisle is a very good football team. Their quarterback [Ezeekai Thomas] and running back [Smith] are very good.”

Carlisle fumbled on its opening possession, and Cedar Cliff took advantage on a Gannon McMeans touchdown pass to Mark Paradine.