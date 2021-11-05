HS Football: Score updates, live streams and live coverage from playoff openers

After a thrilling 10-week regular season, high school football teams are set to kick off the District 3 playoffs Friday with five games involving local teams.

The Sentinel has reporters covering two of those contests — the Class 4A clash between Big Spring and Conrad Weiser in Robesonia and the Class 3A opener between Boiling Springs and visiting Lancaster Catholic.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

CLASS 6A (Quarterfinals)

Carlisle at Harrisburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

CLASS 5A (First Round)

Shippensburg 29, New Oxford 3 (half) | live stream

Cedar Cliff 21, Lower Dauphin 12 (half) | live stream*

CLASS 4A (First Round)

Northern 14, Octorara 6 (half)

Conrad Weiser 21, Big Spring 20 (half) | live stream

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports)

CLASS 3A (Quarterfinals)

Boiling Springs 21, Lancaster Catholic 3 (half) | live stream

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

