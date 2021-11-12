 Skip to main content
HS Football: Score updates, live streams and live coverage from Friday's District 3 playoff games

Boiling Springs Lancaster Catholic 13

Boiling Springs' Joey Menke is knocked out of bounds by Lancaster Catholic's Isaiah Caine during the second quarter in a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game Friday night at Ecker Field, Boiling Springs.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

Five local high school football teams looked to extend their respective seasons Friday in the District 3 playoffs.

Of the four games featuring local teams, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them — Big Spring's trip to Lampeter-Strasburg in the Class 4A quarterfinals, and Boiling Springs' Class 3A semifinal bout against visiting Hamburg.

Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).

Scores will be updated once the games begin.

CLASS 5A (Quarterfinals)

Cedar Cliff 7, Shippensburg 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream

District 3 Football: A Q&A with Shippensburg QB Tucker Chamberlin

CLASS 4A (Quarterfinals) 

Bishop McDevitt 21, Northern 0 (1st quarter)

Lampeter-Strasburg 14, Big Spring 6 (1st quarter)

Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports

CLASS 3A (Semifinals)

Hamburg 0, Boiling Springs 0 (2nd quarter)

Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)

