HS Football: Score updates, live streams and live coverage from Friday's District 3 playoff games

Five local high school football teams looked to extend their respective seasons Friday in the District 3 playoffs.
Of the four games featuring local teams, The Sentinel has reporters covering two of them — Big Spring's trip to Lampeter-Strasburg in the Class 4A quarterfinals, and Boiling Springs' Class 3A semifinal bout against visiting Hamburg.
Following is the list of games with links to reporters' Twitter feeds for live updates and links to live streams where available (*indicates a required subscription or a viewing fee).
Scores will be updated once the games begin.
CLASS 5A (Quarterfinals)
Cedar Cliff 7, Shippensburg 0 (2nd quarter) | live stream
CLASS 4A (Quarterfinals)
Bishop McDevitt 21, Northern 0 (1st quarter)
Lampeter-Strasburg 14, Big Spring 6 (1st quarter)
Coverage from Christian Eby (@eby-sports)
CLASS 3A (Semifinals)
Hamburg 0, Boiling Springs 0 (2nd quarter)
Coverage from Jeffrey Kauffman (@jcaakauff)