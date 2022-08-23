HS Football: Red Land 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Eric Depew, 1st season

Classification: 5A

Division: Mid-Penn Keystone

2021 season: 2-8 (2-5)

Postseason: none

Key returners: Addison Janovich, sr., OL-DL; AJ Rodgers sr., OL-DL; Parker Lawler, sr., SB-DB; Colton Hoffman, jr., FB-LB; JP Patrick, jr., WR-DB; Anthony McCutcheon, jr., OL-DL; Bryce Phillips, jr., DL-TE.

Key losses: Roman Jensen, Kaden Peifer, Sam Sklar, Nate Smith, Gavin Feliciano.

Newcomers: LJ Sersch, jr., QB; Quinlen Shearer, so., QB.

Outlook: After a whirlwind offseason that included the resignation of head coach Frank Gay and the transfer of second-year starting quarterback Roman Jensen, Red Land has a new head coach. Eric Depew takes the reins of his alma mater this fall and will attempt to steer the Patriots out of a six-year drought and improve upon a 2-8 record from 2021. With the recent balance of competition in the Keystone behind Bishop McDevitt and Cedar Cliff, Red Land could find some positive steps forward in 2022.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Young arms

Junior starting quarterback Roman Jensen announced his transfer to Maret School in Washington D.C., back in May, leaving a question mark at the Patriots' quarterback position. Depew has named Quinlen Shearer and LJ Sersch as the two prospects to battle it out for the starting job under center. Whether its Shearer or Serch steering the offense in Week 1, this year’s starting QB will be tasked with attempting to replace Jensen’s 2,411 passing yards and 26 touchdowns a season ago.

2. Pounding the rock

With a first-year QB taking snaps, Red Land’s run tendencies are likely to grow. Depew said junior Colton Hoffman is the heartbeat of the Patriots’ ground attack this season from his running back-fullback flex spot. Other players who could also register carries include sophomore Brady Seyler as well as a group of wideouts. “There’s a lot of quality kids here,” Depew said, “just need to get some confidence and got to become a team and learn how to win from there. I believe that's coming, good things are gonna happen.”

3. Stacking the box

One of Red Land’s core strengths entering this year is the return of several key pieces on both the offensive and defensive lines. Seniors Addison Janovich and AJ Rodgers lead that bunch, with years of varsity experience under their collective belt. A year ago, Red Land was a team that allowed an average of 30.6 points per game.

“I thought we did a great job against the run here,” Depew said, following Saturday’s scrimmage against Big Spring. “(There are) some things we got to fix in the pass, but I was pleased that we're going against a Wing-T team — we didn't really stress Wing-T this much, we showed a couple plays, but we didn't really rep it in practice — and for them to come out and kind of do some good things in the run game was a good sign.”

4. Turning the tides

Red Land’s last winning season came in 2016, and Depew enters his first year in Lewisberry aiming to end that multi-year skid. And he has the resume to do so. Depew comes off a stellar 10-season tenure at York Catholic, where he guided the Irish to a 83-40 mark, claimed four York-Adams division titles and captured District 3 Class 2A crowns in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

5. Emphasis on culture

Depew was often seen at Saturday’s scrimmage signaling his sideline and the Red Land faithful to bring up the energy for those playing on the field. The emphasis on energy is one piece of the structure the Patriot skipper aims to implement in his first year at the helm of the program. Other areas of focus include stronger leadership from the upperclassmen, competing as a team and constant physical hustle.

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Northern

Sept. 2 vs. Northeastern

Sept. 9 vs. Mechanicsburg

Sept. 16 at Milton Hershey*

Sept. 23 vs. Lower Dauphin*

Sept. 30 at Hershey*

Oct. 7 vs. Palmyra*

Oct. 14 at Bishop McDevitt*

Oct. 21 vs. Cedar Cliff*

Oct. 28 at Mifflin County*

*denotes a division game

THEY SAID IT

Depew on building a culture: “Especially leadership, being a team, being physical, hustle, that type of attitude, which I saw here, I felt today (Saturday). That's what I definitely wanted to see in this scrimmage, just that physicality, hustle, just keep playing each play.”

Depew on the goals for this season: “Our goal coming in is we want to contend for the division, we want to get in the playoffs and we want to win the district title. That's going to be every season. So, that's where we come in and that's what we're going to focus on.”

Depew on sticking to the script: “Our motto is we want to be physical, we want to out hit and out hustle and we want to stay true to our core. These guys gotta love each other and become a team. We got to believe in what we want to accomplish. We got to be physical, we gotta attack and we got to finish everything. So, when that stuff starts to develop and gets into the bloodstream, we're going to go places and it's going to happen. The success is coming.”