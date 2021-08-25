HS Football: Red Land 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Frank Gay, 12th season (18th overall)
Classification: 5A
Division: Mid-Penn Keystone
2020 season: 3-4 (2-3)
Postseason: none
Key returners: Kaden Peifer, sr., LB-TE; Nate Smith, sr., OL-DE; Sam Sklar, sr., WR-DB; Brady Lydon, sr., OL-DL; Gavin Feliciano, sr., K-P.
Key losses: Dylan Rodenhaber, Chase Lawler, Hayden Zechman, Robert Rodgers, Adrien Ortiz, Cole Archambeault, Landon Henline.
Newcomers: Roman Jensen, so., QB-S.
Outlook: Head coach Frank Gay’s Patriots continue to improve, season in and season out. However, with a near-clean slate with just six seniors and an overhaul of sophomores, it almost seems as if Red Land is returning to square one and needs to find its identity once again. Going up against the likes of Bishop McDevitt, Milton Hershey and Palmyra in the Keystone, how will the Patriots fare this fall?
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Second-year heavy
To say Red Land sports its share of sophomores may be an understatement. According to Gay, the Patriots roster features 22 sophomores this season, many of them to be called upon to step into pressure-leaden situations. Gay said despite it being the 2024 class’s second year on the gridiron at the prep level, a handful are already filing into leadership roles.
2. All eyes on Jensen
Quarterback Roman Jensen is one of those sophomores Gay hinted at in developing as a leader for the Patriots this fall. Jensen is tasked with holding duties under center and brings prior experience from his freshman campaign. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder boasts the threat of launching the deep ball while displaying an occasional fleet-footed skillset.
3. No more Rodenhaber
Dylan Rodenhaber was undoubtedly the Pats’ most prolific player on both sides of the ball last season. The running back/linebacker rushed 112 times for 547 yards and six touchdowns. He also collected 64 tackles, four for loss, and two sacks in Red Land’s truncated 2020 campaign.
4. Five years in the making
The 2016 season remains the last time Red Land witnessed more dashes in the win column than on the losing side. With the program continuously rising since Gay returned to the helm in 2018 after a seven-year stint with Camp Hill, the Patriots aim to return to winning ways with an unseasoned bunch.
5. Experienced O-line
The good news for the Patriots: offensive linemen Nate Smith and Brady Lydon return to the trenches for their last dance in Lewisberry. While there’s no front-runner in the backfield at the moment, having Smith and Lydon up front provides the Pats with upper hand when it comes to weaving between the lines.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 vs. Northern
Sept. 3 at Northeastern
Sept. 10 vs. Mechanicsburg
Sept. 17 at Cedar Cliff*
Sept. 24 vs. Hershey*
Oct. 1 at Palmyra*
Oct. 8 vs. Mifflin County*
Oct. 15 at Lower Dauphin*
Oct. 22 vs. Bishop McDevitt*
Oct. 29 at Milton Hershey
THEY SAID IT
Gay on the arrival of the season after Saturday’s scrimmage against Big Spring: “Now all the focus is on Northern. It has to be, and that’s the way it is. But we came out here, and I know we gave up a few scores, but we also had a whole lot of backups in because we’re trying to figure out who can play, and who we have to back up our varsity guys.”
Kaden Peifer on stepping into a leadership role: “I’d like to say a lot of the kids look up to me, so I like to set the example, not by just what I say, but by what I do, how I act. And the other seniors, the other five or six of them have done that as well, so I’m really happy with that.”
Peifer on the Red Land culture: “I think this group is different than the other groups I’ve been with in the past. We’re all very invested and we all really have a goal to be great.”
