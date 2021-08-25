HS Football: Red Land 2021 season preview

To say Red Land sports its share of sophomores may be an understatement. According to Gay, the Patriots roster features 22 sophomores this season, many of them to be called upon to step into pressure-leaden situations. Gay said despite it being the 2024 class’s second year on the gridiron at the prep level, a handful are already filing into leadership roles.

2. All eyes on Jensen

Quarterback Roman Jensen is one of those sophomores Gay hinted at in developing as a leader for the Patriots this fall. Jensen is tasked with holding duties under center and brings prior experience from his freshman campaign. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder boasts the threat of launching the deep ball while displaying an occasional fleet-footed skillset.

3. No more Rodenhaber

Dylan Rodenhaber was undoubtedly the Pats’ most prolific player on both sides of the ball last season. The running back/linebacker rushed 112 times for 547 yards and six touchdowns. He also collected 64 tackles, four for loss, and two sacks in Red Land’s truncated 2020 campaign.

4. Five years in the making

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}