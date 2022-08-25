HS Football Quick Hits: Notes on 2022 season openers

The high school football regular season kicks off Friday with The Sentinel's game of the week — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle — among nine intriguing opening matchups.

Following are notes on Friday's games involving Sentinel-area teams.

All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff: After clashing in the District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals last November, where the visiting Colts claimed a 10-7 victory, the two programs open the regular season in a matchup that features seasoned quarterbacks. Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell and Shippensburg’s Tucker Chamberlin combined to throw for 2,834 yards last season. Dorrell had the slight advantage in yards (1,690), completion percentage (0.571) and touchdowns (19) but threw nine interceptions to Chamberlin’s three.

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley: Months before the new Chapman Field turf hosts the PIAA Championships, it sets the stage for a season opener between two of the region’s elite big-school programs. The last two times the Eagles and Blue Streaks faced off were in the district playoffs with Manheim Township winning 32-26 in the 2019 quarterfinals and 24-21 in the 2017 championship game. It’s also the second consecutive year that features a Cumberland Valley season opener against a Lancaster-Leabanon League team. The Eagles lost 35-7 at Manheim Central to open last season.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring: The Bulldogs have won their last six season openers, including all three under Joe Sinkovich. The Bulldogs charged past West Perry 34-24 in last year’s season opener. Quarterback Ethan Eisenberg completed three of his six pass attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns to one interception, and then-freshman Grant Hall scored a rushing touchdown from two yards out.

Boiling Springs at Littlestown: The Bubblers blasted the Lightning 69-8 in last year’s season opener at Littlestown, setting the tone for a campaign that ended in the District 3 Class 3A championship game. It was Boiling Springs’ largest margin of victory and Littlestown’s largest margin of defeat. After dropping its first five games of the season, Littlestown rallied to win four of its final five contests.

Newport at Camp Hill: The Lions’ up-and-down seasons over the past few years have produced high notes in their last two openers. Camp Hill has won back-to-back season openers decided by a single possession, defeating Fairfield 20-14 last year and and Line Mountain 35-28 in 2020. Camp Hill’s opponent, Newport, has also won its last two season openers.

East Pennsboro at York Suburban: The Panthers pounced on York Suburban for a 42-21 season-opening victory last year in York. The game featured the debut of Trojan quarterback Rylan Bratton, who completed 20 of 33 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. The 20 completions and 270 yards were season-high totals, but East Pennsboro also forced two interceptions – to Ethan Campbell and Dakota Campbell. Bratton’s growth, and the Panthers’ defensive adjustments, could be a key factor in the game.

Red Land at Northern: A 21-point first quarter pace the Polar Bears to a 42-28 win over the Patriots in last year’s season opener at West Shore Stadium. Northern’s Cole Bartram, then a sophomore, authored a season-best performance with 125 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. The Polar Bears bring back a host of players from last year’s squad while Red Land opens a new era with Eric Depew on the sidelines for his first game as the Patriots’ head coach.

Trinity at Delone Catholic:The Shamrocks opened the Jordan Hill era with a 34-14 victory over the Squires in last year’s season opener and look to kick off Year Two on a similar note. The Trinity defense anchored last year’s season opener by forcing five Delone Catholic turnovers, intercepting a pair of passes while forcing and recovering three fumbles. Underclassmen were responsible for all but one of the five forced turnovers.