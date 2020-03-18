HS Football: PSFCA 'examining all scenarios and options' for Big 33 and East West All-Star games

As of now, the Big 33 Classic and East West All-Star Classic are still scheduled to be played.
That's according to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association, which organizes to of the state's biggest all-star football showcases in the spring.
The PSFCA released a statement Wednesday afternoon in "response to numerous inquiries pertaining to the potential impact of the Coronavirus on upcoming PSFCA events."
"At this time, the PSFCA Executive Board and the various committee members associated with our events are examining all scenarios and options related to the Big 33 and East West All-Star Football Classics, along with other events," a statement from executive director Garry Cathell said.
IMPORTANT UPDATE! @KeystoneFBCA’s main priority is the health & safety of our student-athletes, families, coaches, event staff, fans, volunteers, media. We are closely monitoring the #Coronavirus situation. Please follow updates on our social & websites. Thanks & stay strong! pic.twitter.com/01lRlhfndS— PSFCA BIG33 Football Classic (@psfcabig33) March 18, 2020
The statement said the PSFCA's "main priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, their families, coaches, event staff, fans, volunteers and media."
Cathell told LancasterOnline.com on Tuesday the PSFCA will decide by April 1 if it'll cancel the all-star games for 2020. But it's looking increasingly unlikely the Big 33 game, which does not have an Sentinel-area football players currently on Pennsylvania's roster, will not be played.
“We’re still on board with moving forward,’’ Cathell told LNP. “But it looks like it’s not going to happen.’’
The Big 33 game, which pits Pennsylvania high school seniors against some of the best from Maryland high schools, is scheduled for May 25 at Central Dauphin High School. The first game was played in 1958. Big 33 boasts every Super Bowl has had at least one alumnus from the high school showcase.
The East West game will also be at Central Dauphin on May 24. Cedar Cliff 2,000-yard running back Jaheim Morris is on the West Team.
HS Football: Big 33 announces Pennsylvania roster, featuring multiple Mid-Penn players, no Cumberland County reps
A list of Carlisle-area gyms, facilities and golf courses that are closed, open, canceled or offering online options
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520