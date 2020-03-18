HS Football: PSFCA 'examining all scenarios and options' for Big 33 and East West All-Star games

As of now, the Big 33 Classic and East West All-Star Classic are still scheduled to be played.

That's according to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association, which organizes to of the state's biggest all-star football showcases in the spring.

The PSFCA released a statement Wednesday afternoon in "response to numerous inquiries pertaining to the potential impact of the Coronavirus on upcoming PSFCA events."

"At this time, the PSFCA Executive Board and the various committee members associated with our events are examining all scenarios and options related to the Big 33 and East West All-Star Football Classics, along with other events," a statement from executive director Garry Cathell said.

The statement said the PSFCA's "main priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, their families, coaches, event staff, fans, volunteers and media."