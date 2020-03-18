You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
HS Football: PSFCA 'examining all scenarios and options' for Big 33 and East West All-Star games
Big 33 Football

HS Football: PSFCA 'examining all scenarios and options' for Big 33 and East West All-Star games

Big 33 Logo

As of now, the Big 33 Classic and East West All-Star Classic are still scheduled to be played.

That's according to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association, which organizes to of the state's biggest all-star football showcases in the spring.

The PSFCA released a statement Wednesday afternoon in "response to numerous inquiries pertaining to the potential impact of the Coronavirus on upcoming PSFCA events."

"At this time, the PSFCA Executive Board and the various committee members associated with our events are examining all scenarios and options related to the Big 33 and East West All-Star Football Classics, along with other events," a statement from executive director Garry Cathell said.

The statement said the PSFCA's "main priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, their families, coaches, event staff, fans, volunteers and media."

Cathell told LancasterOnline.com on Tuesday the PSFCA will decide by April 1 if it'll cancel the all-star games for 2020. But it's looking increasingly unlikely the Big 33 game, which does not have an Sentinel-area football players currently on Pennsylvania's roster, will not be played.

“We’re still on board with moving forward,’’ Cathell told LNP. “But it looks like it’s not going to happen.’’

The Big 33 game, which pits Pennsylvania high school seniors against some of the best from Maryland high schools, is scheduled for May 25 at Central Dauphin High School. The first game was played in 1958. Big 33 boasts every Super Bowl has had at least one alumnus from the high school showcase.

The East West game will also be at Central Dauphin on May 24. Cedar Cliff 2,000-yard running back Jaheim Morris is on the West Team.

HS Football: Big 33 announces Pennsylvania roster, featuring multiple Mid-Penn players, no Cumberland County reps
Department of Health announces Pennsylvania's first death related to COVID-19
PIAA suspends state swimming, basketball championships two weeks due to coronavirus concerns
High School Sports: Spring sports season still in limbo after meeting on Monday
A list of Carlisle-area gyms, facilities and golf courses that are closed, open, canceled or offering online options

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News