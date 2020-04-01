HS Football: PSFCA delaying decision on Big 33 Classic, East-West All-Star Game another two weeks

The fates of the Big 33 Football Classic and East-West All-Star Game are delayed another two weeks.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association said it will wait another two weeks — until April 15 — to decide if it will cancel two of the state's largest football showcase events, due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The PSFCA said March 18 it would have a decision by April 1.

PSFCA executive director Garry Cathell said in a press release Wednesday morning it is "extending our timeline for a decision" on the games originally scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Both were to be held at Central Dauphin's Landis Field.

"With the volatile and unpredictable nature of this pandemic, we find ourselves facing necessary daily and weekly adjustments to our lifestyles and public events, as you know, in order to protect our health and safety," Cathell's statement read. "All of this could ultimately impact our Memorial Day weekend plans. We will continue to closely monitor this important situation and all of the ongoing safeguards being put into place. We hope to make a final decision by April 15, 2020."

There are no Sentinel-area football players on this year's Pennsylvania roster for the Big 33 Classic, and none on the East or West teams in the other showcase game.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member