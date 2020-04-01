HS Football: PSFCA delaying decision on Big 33 Classic, East-West All-Star Game another two weeks

The fates of the Big 33 Football Classic and East-West All-Star Game are delayed another two weeks.
The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association said it will wait another two weeks — until April 15 — to decide if it will cancel two of the state's largest football showcase events, due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The PSFCA said March 18 it would have a decision by April 1.
PSFCA executive director Garry Cathell said in a press release Wednesday morning it is "extending our timeline for a decision" on the games originally scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend. Both were to be held at Central Dauphin's Landis Field.
"With the volatile and unpredictable nature of this pandemic, we find ourselves facing necessary daily and weekly adjustments to our lifestyles and public events, as you know, in order to protect our health and safety," Cathell's statement read. "All of this could ultimately impact our Memorial Day weekend plans. We will continue to closely monitor this important situation and all of the ongoing safeguards being put into place. We hope to make a final decision by April 15, 2020."
HS Football: Big 33 announces Pennsylvania roster, featuring multiple Mid-Penn players, no Cumberland County reps
There are no Sentinel-area football players on this year's Pennsylvania roster for the Big 33 Classic, and none on the East or West teams in the other showcase game.
But both games are in serious jeopardy of being cancelled. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday a statewide stay-at-home directive after days of adding a few counties at a time. That mandate lasts until April 30, barring an extension. And all Pa. K-12 schools are to remain closed indefinitely.
Stalling the decision is in keeping with the PIAA's approach.
The PIAA basketball and Class 2A swimming championships remain postponed, as do all spring sports, due to the school closures as the state and country grapple with the spread of COVID-19.
Around seven states, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, have cancelled all remaining high school sports for the school year, including Virginia.
PIAA not taking action after Wolf orders schools closed indefinitely and expands stay-at-home directives
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.