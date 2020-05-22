HS Football: Pa. Football Coaches Association official has many questions, few answers

Cathell is looking towards keeping an open dialogue with Lombardi in regards to the possibility of having a football season in the safest manner possible.

"We want to work with the PIAA to throw out ideas of the coaches in the association to see how they feel," Cathell said. "I am sure they will listen to what we have to say. Decisions have to be made along with the athletic directors and medical staff. There is a lot to consider when you are trying to make a decision like this."

Just like the PIAA has maintained its stance that it will follow the guidelines set forth by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Department of Health and the CDC, Cathell said the PSFCA will continue to follow suit. Cathell also added that individual schools districts need to be heavily involved with any type of decision.

The color code as well as the guidelines of each color phase will be followed. If certain areas go from yellow to green, those in the green areas will still have restrictions to no more than 25 people at any particular workout conducted outside. In the red and yellow phases, all outdoor athletics are prohibited.