HS Football: Once eyeing a future in college basketball, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith is a hot commodity with six D-I football offers

One after the other, the offers keep rolling in for Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith.
He doesn’t have practices to look forward to at the moment and he’s largely stuck at home, but the phone calls keep coming.
“It’s been a super whirlwind. It’s crazy, I got out of basketball season and I had one [football] offer,” the Greyhounds’ sophomore defensive lineman said this week. “[I was thinking] I wanna work as hard as I can and maybe over the summer I’ll get one or two more. … This is so surreal.
“I don’t think any 15-year-old expects to get an offer in this area.”
Let that sink in for a moment — Smith is 15.
He’s already 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, according to his Hudl page. And now he has seven Division I football scholarship offers, a number that seems destined to grow.
Just this week, Smith’s offers more than doubled. In a span of nearly 97 hours, he announced on Twitter he had offers from Penn State, then UConn, then West Virginia and then Pitt on Thursday afternoon. That added to a collection that already included Bowling Green — the first to offer him March 7 — Iowa State and Nebraska.
The PSU offer perhaps raised the most eyebrows. His tweet sharing the news Tuesday afternoon has the most responses (15), retweets (59) and likes (374) of any of the six tweets about his scholarship offers.
Very blessed to receive an official offer from @PennStateFball @penn_state Thank you to @CoachPry_LBU @coachjfranklin for believing in my potential. Thank you to my family,friend, and amazing support system!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/CTNbQV8Kwd— Anthony Smith (@Anthony_Smi) April 20, 2020
It’s all come so fast. 247Sports.com doesn’t even have a star rating yet for Smith. That also seems destined to change.
“It’s been amazing,” Smith said. “Me and my friends say it’s a movie. Every year it’s a movie.”
He terrorized offenses in a breakout sophomore season on the gridiron, registering nine sacks and 73 tackles for the Greyhounds, according to The Sports Page. The defense he helped anchor crushed opponents, allowing 12.8 points a game while the ‘Hounds went 10-0 in the regular season and made the District 3 second round. Shippensburg didn’t allow more than 20 points until an entertaining 27-21 Week 8 road victory over Northern that essentially decided the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title.
“I feel like I move off the ball pretty well,” Smith said when asked what he thinks stands out to college coaches. “And my length is probably a factor.”
It was during that season that Smith said he first realized he could have a bright football future. Always a big kid with a big target on the basketball court — he was part of a massive, and young, Shippensburg team that made the PIAA Class 5A tournament in March — he felt he was looking at a college career perhaps in D-II basketball.
“I thought basketball was gonna be [my ticket to college],” said Smith, who plays hoops on the AAU circuit and credited his mother for getting him active in all sorts of sports, including snowboarding. “Now I’m starting to lean towards football.”
It was when Nittany Lions defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Pry came to Shippensburg High School in the middle of the football season that Smith’s world began to turn on its head.
“And I was like, ‘Wow, who’s he here for?’” Smith said.
He found out soon enough when Ship football coach Eric Foust pulled him out of class for a moment.
“And there he was, Brent Pry,” Smith said. “We talked about school and grades — I had a pretty rough ninth-grade year. … He said that he likes what I do.”
Smith said the moment, and the half-dozen scholarship offers he now carries, have proved a humbling motivation. He said he’s dedicating himself in a new way to his grades, which he called his “No. 1 priority.” And he’s going to train harder in the weight room to get stronger and build up his conditioning.
“My support system’s crazy, they’re one of the best I feel like,” said Smith.
That includes his family, Foust and Foust’s wife, who is a teacher at the school, Smith said.
“I wanna stay as humble as I can,” he said.
Smith wouldn’t set a timeline on when he wants to commit. Nor would he divulge what his favorite college team was growing up or if he has his sights set early on a particular school or schools. He’ll keep things close to the vest for now.
But he’ll continue to pull up film of NFL stars Von Miller and Aaron Donald to break down their technique, two of his favorite players to watch, he said, hoping to replicate them in some fashion. And he’ll continue to focus on helping the Greyhounds win.
