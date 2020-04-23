HS Football: Once eyeing a future in college basketball, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith is a hot commodity with six D-I football offers

The PSU offer perhaps raised the most eyebrows. His tweet sharing the news Tuesday afternoon has the most responses (15), retweets (59) and likes (374) of any of the six tweets about his scholarship offers.

It’s all come so fast. 247Sports.com doesn’t even have a star rating yet for Smith. That also seems destined to change.

“It’s been amazing,” Smith said. “Me and my friends say it’s a movie. Every year it’s a movie.”

He terrorized offenses in a breakout sophomore season on the gridiron, registering nine sacks and 73 tackles for the Greyhounds, according to The Sports Page. The defense he helped anchor crushed opponents, allowing 12.8 points a game while the ‘Hounds went 10-0 in the regular season and made the District 3 second round. Shippensburg didn’t allow more than 20 points until an entertaining 27-21 Week 8 road victory over Northern that essentially decided the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title.

“I feel like I move off the ball pretty well,” Smith said when asked what he thinks stands out to college coaches. “And my length is probably a factor.”