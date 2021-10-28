HS Football: On the cusp of District 3 playoff berths, East Pennsboro and Mechanicsburg's Colonial clash highlights Week 10 slate

The weight of potential District 3 playoff berths looms over the East Pennsboro and Mechanicsburg football teams.

Entering Friday’s Mid-Penn Colonial Division clash, the Panthers (4-5, 2-4 Colonial) hold the No. 12 seed in the Class 4A field, where 10 schools earn postseason berths. On the flip side, Mechanicsburg (5-4, 3-3) can seal a Class 5A playoff nod with a win, as the Wildcats rank 13th in a Class 5A contingent that advances 14 to the postseason.

East Pennsboro head coach John Denniston and Mechanicsburg coach Anthony Rose expect a tense climate Friday night in Enola.

“Both Mechanicsburg and ourselves need to win,” Denniston said. “They know that. We know that. So, it should be a playoff atmosphere, which is a big stage, and we’re excited to have our kids on that stage.”

Both teams aim to put points on the board via their rushing attacks that helped bring them within striking distance of districts. On the Panthers side, tailbacks Sy Burgos and junior Devin Shepherd have packed the one-two punch all season, with junior Dakota Campbell bringing up the caboose.

The Wildcats, who Rose said will be without the services of lead tailback Parker Sample for undisclosed reasons Friday, will run with Glenn Robinson and Sage Thomas out of the backfield. Quarterback Jeff Lougee also boasts the ability to move the chains with his legs.

“I think it’ll be a really good test for our guys up front in the trenches, to see how things go,” Rose said. “But I think East Pennsboro presents a different look than what we’ve seen lately. They don’t throw the ball a whole lot, but I think our secondary’s gotten better over the course of the last four weeks, so I think if they do try to throw, I think that’s something we’re gonna be in good shape to handle.”

Mechanicsburg, on its home turf, toppled the Panthers 43-21 last fall. The teams’ previous meeting came in 2008, a District 3 playoff game that resulted in an additional ‘Cats’ victory, a 35-7 outcome.

Mechanicsburg eyes a third straight postseason berth while East Pennsboro remains on the hunt for its first playoff bid in four years.

“We respect the heck out of that program and what Coach Rose has done over there,” Denniston said, “so it should be highly competitive and a very exciting game because it will have a playoff kind of feeling [to it].”

Key players for East Pennsboro

Sy Burgos, sr., RB-CB

Devin Shepherd, jr., RB-LB

Dakota Campbell, jr., ATH

Key players for Mechanicsburg

Sam DeLuca, sr., LB-TE

Jeff Lougee, so., QB-CB

Marlon Aristy, sr., LB

By the numbers

35: The Wildcats fought to the final whistle last Friday against a 7-2 Waynesboro team, but a 35-yard touchdown heave from Louie Lindsay to Brody Rhodes as time expired, along with a two-point conversion run from Aidan Mencia, cinched Mechanicsburg’s fate, a 21-20 loss.

“I think there’s a little residual aggravation, we’ll say for lack of a better word, on the part of the boys,” Rose said of Friday’s heartbreaking loss. “They obviously are very emotional about what happened, especially our seniors because, you know, you’re down to what could be your last game if you don’t come out and do what you need to do. So, I think that that gives them a little bit of an extra boost, a little more motivation.”

1 and 811: There’s no questioning Burgos is the catalyst of the Panthers offense, but the senior speedster has been hampered by injuries over the course of the season. In last week’s 21-6 loss at the hands of undefeated Shippensburg (9-0), Burgos was hemmed in and held to one carry for no gain. He’s dashed for 811 yards and nine touchdowns on 111 totes this fall.

30 and 25.8: When the Panthers and the Wildcats find the win column, it’s due in part to them piling on the points. Across its four victories, East Pennsboro averages 30 points per game, including 42-21 dispatch of York Suburban. Mechanicsburg’s five wins amount to a 25.8 point per game average, highlighted by a 39-34 triumph over Boiling Springs.

Quick Hits

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle (6-3, 3-3) at CD East (7-2, 5-1): In order to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015, the Herd – riding a two-game win streak – need to knock off a Panthers team that has won seven of its last eight and has lost only two games by a total of eight points. Carlisle blanked CD East 21-0 last year. Ezeekai Thomas rushed 10 times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Central Dauphin (5-2, 4-1) at Cumberland Valley (4-5, 3-3): The Rams saw their five-game winning streak end with a 31-14 loss to CD East in Week 9 while the Eagles snapped a three-game skid with a 23-14 win over Chambersburg.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County (0-9, 0-6) at Cedar Cliff (7-2, 5-1): The Huskies return to West Shore Stadium for the second time this month. They suffered a 32-0 loss to Red Land Oct. 8. Meanwhile, the Colts have posted 40 points or more in each of the last two weeks and four times total. Cedar Cliff won a 32-29 overtime thriller when the two teams faced off last October.

Red Land (2-7, 2-4) at Milton Hershey (3-6, 2-4): After dropping three of their last four games, the Patriots look to close out their season on a winning note on the road against a Trojans team that comes in on a three-game losing streak, which includes a 45-33 setback against Cedar Cliff in Week 9. It was the third time Milton Hershey had scored 30 points in a game this season.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro (7-2, 5-1) at Northern (6-2, 4-1): The Indians’ last-second win over Mechanicsburg in Week 9 was the team’s fourth straight victory. Northern, meanwhile has won two in a row and four of its last five games. Waynesboro blanked the Polar Bears 22-0 last season, holding Northern to 78 yards of offense.

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring (7-2, 3-1) at Middletown (4-4, 2-2): In a clash between teams looking to make the most of their late season momentum, the Bulldogs have scored 42 or more points in six of their last seven games, including last week’s 49-14 over previously unbeaten Steelton-Highspire. The Blue Raiders also put up 40-plus points in a 41-6 win over Trinity in Week 9.

Trinity (3-5, 0-4) at Camp Hill (3-6, 0-4): The two rivals square off hoping to end the regular season on a positive note, with both teams coming in on a four-game losing streak. Camp Hill took a 37-27 decision in the most recent game between the schools in 2019.

Boiling Springs (8-1, 4-0) at Steelton-Highspire – Saturday: The Bubblers can clinch the division title outright with if they can win their sixth game in a row to close out the regular season. Meanwhile, the Rollers (7-1) are coming off their first regular-season loss in almost two years.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christian Eby Sports Reporter Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com Follow Christian Eby Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today