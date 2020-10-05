HS Football Notes: Red Land swaps opponents; Harrisburg reverses course, will play fall sports

Another week, another series of changes.
On Monday, Red Land altered its Week 3 football schedule by dropping division foe Mifflin County to play non-division Waynesboro instead.
The schedule change was first posted on the Patriots' BigTeams.com scheduling page, and Red Land's athletic department tweeted the news early Monday afternoon.
The game will be at Waynesboro (2-0, 2-0 Colonial) with a typical 7 p.m. kickoff. Red Land is 1-1 after beating Palmyra last week.
Waynesboro was set to face Susquehanna Township this week, but the Indians are currently shut down due to a case of COVID-19 reported last week. Their Week 2 game against East Pennsboro was postponed, and the Panthers found a late replacement in Fleetwood.
HS Football: East Pennsboro to face Fleetwood Friday after Susquehanna Township drops out due to COVID-19 case
Across the river, Harrisburg School District announced Monday it will begin scheduling games this fall. The school district had announced it would not compete in August.
How an incredibly tight schedule will work with most sports already two weeks in — golf is already in the postseason, and tennis will begin Mid-Penn tournament play this weekend — and with the PIAA asking teams to adhere as best as possible to the 15-day requirement for preseason practices before competing in a regular season game, is unclear.
The Harrisburg statement provided few details. It did say that because testing positivity rates have remained below 5% it decided to resume sports. The district said it "reserves the right to pause workouts and cancel scheduled games" if the weekly rate increases.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.