HS Football Notes: Red Land swaps opponents; Harrisburg reverses course, will play fall sports

Another week, another series of changes.

On Monday, Red Land altered its Week 3 football schedule by dropping division foe Mifflin County to play non-division Waynesboro instead.

The schedule change was first posted on the Patriots' BigTeams.com scheduling page, and Red Land's athletic department tweeted the news early Monday afternoon.

The game will be at Waynesboro (2-0, 2-0 Colonial) with a typical 7 p.m. kickoff. Red Land is 1-1 after beating Palmyra last week.

Waynesboro was set to face Susquehanna Township this week, but the Indians are currently shut down due to a case of COVID-19 reported last week. Their Week 2 game against East Pennsboro was postponed, and the Panthers found a late replacement in Fleetwood.

Across the river, Harrisburg School District announced Monday it will begin scheduling games this fall. The school district had announced it would not compete in August.