HS Football: Northern shuts down East Pennsboro for 28-2 Homecoming victory

Northern put together a defensive clinic in slowing down East Pennsboro’s ace running back, Sy Burgos, and shutting down the Panther offense in a 28-2 homecoming win Friday at Robert F. Bostic Field in Dillsburg. East Pennsboro (3-2 overall, 1-1 Mid-Penn Colonial) had rallied to win two straight games entering Friday but struggled to get anything going against the Polar Bears. Meanwhile, Northern (3-1, 1-0) tallied four scores in the final 25 minutes of the contest after falling behind 2-0. On their second possession, the Polar Bears had to punt, and a bad snap sailed over Mason Yohn’s head. He picked it up and tried to punt, but East Pennsboro’s Josh Angelo blocked it. Yohn recovered the ball in the end zone for a Panther safety. It appeared that the Panthers had recovered the ball at the one but officials ruled differently. After a fourth-down stop in the red zone, the Polar Bears embarked on an 18-play drive that resulted in a Timmy Bonin score from the 1-yard line and a 7-2 halftime lead for Northern. In the third quarter, Bonin found Aydan Digrugilliers behind the Panther defense for a 36-yard score and a 14-2 lead for Northern. “It was just a waggle route and he broke it off and was wide open behind the defense,” Bonin said. “Tonight, was a team effort. The defense played excellent. It was tough this week with only two practices. We really had to focus on what we were doing.” East Pennsboro quarterback Keith Oates tried to rally the Panthers, but a fourth-down pass to an open receiver was dropped. A fourth-quarter drive got to the red zone, but another Oates pass was picked off by Northern’s Andrew Hackert, who returned it 75 yards to the Panther 25. Two plays later Cole Bartram raced in from 19 yards, Trenten Peach later scored from 44 yards after another defensive stand. The Bears had three consecutive sacks to turn the ball over. Sam Gunning had three sacks on the evening and was instrumental in the defensive effort. The Polar Bears held Burgos to 38 yards on 17 carries and allowed 84 yards on the ground on 36 carries. “The coaches put together an excellent game plan but the kids executed it so well,” Bears head coach Bill Miller said. “This week was tough with the rain Wednesday. We had to move around trying to find some grass that wasn’t under water and then the sun yesterday was great. I was concerned about losing our intensity after the Spring Grove game, but the kids showed up tonight.” Northern has won each game against the Panthers since 2015. The Polar Bears head to West Perry next Friday.