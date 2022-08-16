HS Football: Northern 2022 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE

Coach: Bill Miller, sixth season (21st overall)

Classification: 4A

Division: Mid-Penn Colonial

2021 season: 7-4

Postseason: Lost to Bishop McDevitt in district quarterfinals

Returning Leaders

Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD

Timmy Bonin: 70-132, 1,002, 11

Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD

Talon Belluscio: 140-844, 6.0, 7

Cole Bartram: 110-514, 4.7, 8

Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD

Mason Yohn: 6-153, 25.5, 5

Key returners: Talon Belluscio, sr., RB-LB; Timmy Bonin, sr., QB-DB; Mason Yohn, sr., WR-DB-P-K; Cole Bartam, jr., LB-RB; Joel McClintock, sr., LB-RB; Sam Gunning, sr., OL-DL; Nathan Deller, sr., TE-DL; Glenn Sadler, sr., RB-LB; Wyatt Hazen, sr., OL-DL; Spencer Siegel, jr., OL-DL.

Key losses: Andrew Hackart, Trenton Peach, Aydan Digrugilliers, Sean Sarley, Fred Hunter, AJ Vail.

Newcomers: None.

Outlook: Last season, which started with openings at a myriad of starting spots and the potential for a year of rebuilding, Northern forged a 7-4 record (4-2 Colonial) and advanced to the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals. Now entering year two with quarterback Timmy Bonin under center, and a strong clip of key returners filing in on both sides of the ball, the Polar Bears are angling to reach another gear in an even more strapped Colonial Division.

5 THINGS TO KNOW

1. Bonin’s back

Replacing the production of current Duquesne quarterback Jordan Heisey was a lofty task for Timmy Bonin last year. But the Merrimack baseball commit flourished in his first season under center. Bonin threw for 1,002 yards and 11 touchdowns and escaped the pocket for 209 yards on the ground and an additional two scores. “Timmy has developed incredibly well,” head coach Bill Miller said, “and with kind of limited time because he's a baseball guy and he does a lot of baseball stuff. But when he's in, he's in.”

2. Defensive unit

Andrew Hackart’s graduation means there’s 105 tackles to replace on defense. The good news is Miller has a pair of returning linchpins in Cole Bartram and Joel McClintock in his linebacker corps to make up for the lost output. Bartram collected 99 tackles as a sophomore and McClintock wasn’t far behind with 89 from his outside linebacker spot. The bulk of Northern’s defensive line also returns while question marks exist in the secondary with Trenton Peach and Aydan Digrugilliers lost to graduation.

3. Pitching shutouts

While Northern carries its share of baseball ties with Bonin and Mason Yohn on the roster, the Polar Bears pitched a pair of shutouts last season on the gridiron. Northern recorded 31-0 and 35-0 wins over Dover and Susquehanna Township in weeks 2 and 9 and have the returning pieces to follow — or even build upon — last year’s foundation. Along with the shutouts, the Polar Bears allowed 14 or fewer points in six games.

4. Playoff Polar Bears

Last year’s trip to the District 3 Class 4A playoffs not only cemented Northern’s seventh consecutive winning season, but it also locked in the Polar Bears’ first postseason triumph since 2015. Northern corralled the playoff victory in a 28-22 first-round decision over Octorara before falling to state runner-up Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals. “I think they're motivated,” Miller said. “I think they enjoyed the experience of hosting and winning a playoff game at home, and I think they want to get that back. And I think they want to expand on that at least by one.”

5. A guaranteed three

Miller sees the opposing 25-yard line as Northern’s magic mark. A trip to pay dirt is the goal every time down the field, but with Division I recruit Yohn booting the pigskin, the Polar Bears like their chances for a field goal any given possession. Last fall, Yohn went an automatic 31 for 31 on extra points and sailed 4 of 7 field goal attempts. Yohn, who’s ranked a 4.5-star recruit by Kohl’s, recorded a seasonlong 38-yard field goal last year.

NORTHERN 2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs. Red Land

Sept. 2 vs. Chambersburg

Sept. 9 at Dover

Sept. 16 vs. Shippensburg*

Sept. 24 (Saturday, 1 p.m.) at Waynesboro*

Sept. 30 vs. Greencastle-Antrim

Oct. 7 at East Pennsboro*

Oct. 14 at Susquehanna Township*

Oct. 21 vs. Gettysburg*

Oct. 28 at Mechanicsburg*

THEY SAID IT

Sam Gunning on Northern’s defensive outlook: “We think we can shut some teams down. We have a lot of returning kids. We only lost a few kids on the defensive side of football, and yeah, shut kids down. Make our offense not have to do too much work.”

Yohn on the support from the community: “Our whole town comes to our games — all of Dillsburg. There’s nothing like it.”

Miller on the competition in the division: “I think the Colonial Division, even before Gettysburg came in, the quality of football has gone up every year, and that's evidenced by the number of our teams who qualify for postseason. So, you kind of had to keep up over the last couple of years and we've been fortunate to at least keep pace. We're still waiting for that opportunity to break through and get that division championship. We keep coming up a little bit short, either to Waynesboro or to Ship, and so we're hoping to do that this year."