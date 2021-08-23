HS Football: Northern 2021 season preview

THEY SAID IT

Miller on Northern’s goals: "We set three goals at the beginning of each season. … We want to play a meaningful game in late October, we want to be in the hunt for the division title, and we want to qualify for districts. That's the three-tiered goal. If we were to add one more, it would be we'd like to host a district game. So, we go into every year with those as our goals, and that's our aiming point.”

Sean Sarley on Northern’s identity this season: “I'd say we're a pretty physical team. We’re able to hit and block very hard and go to the whistle, and I think that's where our strong suits are going to be.”

Miller on the competition in the Colonial Division: “I'll say this, and this is a shout out to the other coaches in the Colonial … the quality of football in the Colonial Division has gotten so much better, that week in and week out, it's a tough contest, no matter who you're playing. So, quite honestly, every game is a big game.”

