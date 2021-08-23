HS Football: Northern 2021 season preview

INSIDE THE HUDDLE
Coach: Bill Miller, fifth season (20th overall)
Classification: 4A
Division: Mid-Penn Colonial
2020 season: 5-4
Postseason: Lost to Elco in district semifinals
Returning Leaders
Passing: Comp-Att, Yards, TD
None
Running: Att-Yards, Avg., TD
Talon Belluscio: 52-248, 4.8, 5
Receiving: Rec-Yards, Avg., TD
Trenton Peach 23-251, 10.9, 0
Aydan Digugilliers 4-56, 14, 0
Key returners: Talon Belluscio, jr., RB-LB; Trenton Peach, sr., WR-FS; Timmy Bonin, jr., QB-DB; Mason Yohn, jr., WR-DB-P-K; Sean Sarley, sr., RB-LB; AJ Vail, sr., OL-DL; Fred Hunter, sr., OL-DL.
Key losses: Jordan Heisey, Blake Cruz, CJ Wagner, Zach Mowchan, Zach Beam, Joe Kostelac, Bay Blaschak, Hunter Fitterling, Nick Fekete, Tyler Weary.
Newcomers: Kade Kitts, jr., TE-MLB; Kyle Lamb, jr., WR-CB; Joel McClintock, jr., RB-LB.
Outlook: Sixteen. That’s how many starting-caliber players Northern lost to graduation this year. And, not ideally, the list included starting quarterback Jordan Heisey, powerbacks Zach Mowchan and Blake Cruz, and a pair of Heisey’s favorite targets in Travis Weary and Zach Beam. But a bit of unfamiliarity has never deterred the Polar Bears before, and it most certainly won’t this fall, especially in the Colonial Division.
5 THINGS TO KNOW
1. Replacing Heisey won’t be easy
Any time a team is faced with replacing its general under center, especially one that’s been a staple of the program for the past two seasons, it’s going to be a challenge. But when that general also leads your team in rushing, that becomes another piece of the puzzle to fill in. That was Jordan Heisey for Northern last year. He threw for 921 yards and four touchdowns and also pounded the rock on read options and designed quarterback sneaks to the tune of 687 yards and seven scores. Timmy Bonin is set to take the reins of the offense, according to head coach Bill Miller.
2. A catcher, an infielder and an outfielder
The Polar Bears squad is full of baseball roots. Kade Kitts, a catcher for Northern in the spring, returns for his junior campaign at tight end and linebacker, and he's primed for more reps on the field. Three-tool threat on the gridiron (wide receiver, defensive back and kicker) and second baseman on the diamond, Mason Yohn, hopes to send a plethora of kicks through the goal posts while reeling in some catches at wideout. And outfielder Bonin aims to show off his cannon for an arm under center that helped propel him to All-Sentinel baseball status this past spring.
3. A tale of two streaks
Following its fifth game last season, Northern was one of the hottest teams in the Mid-Penn, if not in District Three, riding the wave of a 5-0 record. That changed Oct. 30 when the Polar Bears visited Waynesboro, getting shut out 22-0 and falling into a spiral which included three more losses at the hands of ELCO, Palmyra and Mechanicsburg. Miller said one of the keys to success this fall will be keeping the consistency.
4. “The Fantastic Four”
Northern’s run game was a well-oiled machine from start to finish last year, featuring the quartet of Heisey, CJ Wagner, Talon Belluscio and Zack Mowchan. Heisey and Wagner fueled the speed portion, and Bellusicio and Mowchan jetted the power portion. It aided the Polar Bears in entering the endzone via the ground 17 times. With Heisey, Wagner and Mowchan gone, Belluscio is in search of three teammates to rebuild the “Fantastic Four.”
5. Replacing 355 tackles
If you haven’t caught the drift by now, Northern’s main issue is replacing productivity. And the question is not so much if they have the talent to do so, but it’s more of who’s going to step up? While the team has its question marks on the offensive side, making ground on 355 tackles defensively, is quite the hill to climb with Northern featuring “some fresh faces” this fall Miller said. Accounting for those 355 takedowns last season were seniors Blake Cruz, Mowchan, Joe Kostelac, Bay Blaschak and Hunter Fitterling.
NORTHERN 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 at Red Land
Sept. 3 at Dover
Sept. 10 vs. Spring Grove
Sept. 17 at Mechanicsburg*
Sept. 24 vs. East Pennsboro
Oct. 1 vs. West Perry*
Oct. 8 at Shippensburg*
Oct. 15 vs. Greencastle-Antrim*
Oct. 22 at Susquehanna Township*
Oct. 29 vs. Waynesboro*
*denotes conference game
THEY SAID IT
Miller on Northern’s goals: "We set three goals at the beginning of each season. … We want to play a meaningful game in late October, we want to be in the hunt for the division title, and we want to qualify for districts. That's the three-tiered goal. If we were to add one more, it would be we'd like to host a district game. So, we go into every year with those as our goals, and that's our aiming point.”
Sean Sarley on Northern’s identity this season: “I'd say we're a pretty physical team. We’re able to hit and block very hard and go to the whistle, and I think that's where our strong suits are going to be.”
Miller on the competition in the Colonial Division: “I'll say this, and this is a shout out to the other coaches in the Colonial … the quality of football in the Colonial Division has gotten so much better, that week in and week out, it's a tough contest, no matter who you're playing. So, quite honestly, every game is a big game.”
