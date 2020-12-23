 Skip to main content
HS Football: Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith among 4 locals named to Class 5A All-State team
HS Football

HS Football: Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith among 4 locals named to Class 5A All-State team

Mechanicsburg’s quarterback Micah Brubaker looks for an open receiver during the second quarter of their game against Governor Mifflin in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals at Governor Mifflin High School.

The honors keep rolling in for some of Cumberland County's top football players.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Football Writers named Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker an Class 5A All-State pick at quarterback, capping a season in which he led the Wildcats to a 9-1 season and second straight District 3 playoff appearance.

Brubaker, who was named the All-Sentinel Player of the Year last week, was joined by three other area players on the 5A All-State team, including a pair of teammates.

2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason

Senior James Anderson, who plays safety and receiver for the 'Cats, was named one of the state's top defensive backs. And the area's two best defensive ends, Mechanicsburg's Tyree Morris and Shippensburg's Anthony Smith, were also named to the 5A All-State squad.

The three honorees represent the highest number of Wildcats on the All-State team since 2004, Mechanicsburg said.

Brubaker threw for 1,746 yards and 18 touchdowns (107-of-159 passing) and ran for 713 yards and 15 more TDs on 115 carries this season. At least six touchdowns traveled more than 50 yards. 

District 3 Football: Led by Nick Singleton and Brandon Strausser, No. 1 Governor Mifflin runs over Mechanicsburg in 5A semis

Anderson was one of the Mid-Penn's top deep threats at receiver, hauling in 27 passes for 506 yards and four TDs in Mechanicsburg's high-octane offense. He also shined on defense, with 32 tackles and a Sentinel-area leading six interceptions, including a pick-6.

Morris was dominant, especially in the second half of the season, with 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles from his defensive end position. He also had an interception.

The only lineman in Cumberland County to possibly outshine him this year was blue chip Penn State recruit Smith. The junior, also a d-end and tight end, has been the area's most destructive defensive lineman in recent years. Defensive stats from Shippensburg are not available, but on offense he chipped in three short rushing TDs and had 14 catches for 213 yards and a score.

The All-State teams are selected every year by sports writers from across Pennsylvania.

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team: Class 6A, 5A and 4A
2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team: Class 3A, 2A and 1A

St. Joseph's Prep QB Kyle McCord took home Class 6A's top honor, with Central York coach Gerry Yonchiuk earning COTY.

Pine-Richland QB Cole Spencer was named Player of the Year in 5A, and P-R's Eric Kasperowicz was named Coach of the Year.

In all six classifications, only 5A includes any local representatives this year.

Class 4A's top honors went to Jersey Shore athlete Owen Anderson and coach Tom Gravish.

On Tuesday, Central Valley QB Ameer Dudley was named POTY and his coach, Mark Lyons, was named COTY.

Southern Columbia RB Gavin Garcia was named 2A's top player, and Wilmington's Brandon Phillian earned the top coaching marks.

Fresh off a state championship, Steel-High swept 1A's player and coach of the year awards, going to WR Mehki Flowers and head coach Andrew Erby.

2020 Fall Sports All-Sentinel teams: Who's Player of the Year, First Team and Honorable Mention

From Players of the Year to First Team picks, here are all our All-Sentinel honors for the fall sports season.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

