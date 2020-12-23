HS Football: Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith among 4 locals named to Class 5A All-State team

The honors keep rolling in for some of Cumberland County's top football players.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Football Writers named Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker an Class 5A All-State pick at quarterback, capping a season in which he led the Wildcats to a 9-1 season and second straight District 3 playoff appearance.

Brubaker, who was named the All-Sentinel Player of the Year last week, was joined by three other area players on the 5A All-State team, including a pair of teammates.

Senior James Anderson, who plays safety and receiver for the 'Cats, was named one of the state's top defensive backs. And the area's two best defensive ends, Mechanicsburg's Tyree Morris and Shippensburg's Anthony Smith, were also named to the 5A All-State squad.

The three honorees represent the highest number of Wildcats on the All-State team since 2004, Mechanicsburg said.

Brubaker threw for 1,746 yards and 18 touchdowns (107-of-159 passing) and ran for 713 yards and 15 more TDs on 115 carries this season. At least six touchdowns traveled more than 50 yards.