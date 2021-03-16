HS Football: Mechanicsburg's Brubaker twins didn't plan to play together in college, but welcome chance at Division III Salisbury

Micah Brubaker won’t be launching bombs to twin brother Caleb again, but the two are still looking forward to a few more years of football together.

The Mechanicsburg seniors committed in the past three weeks to play Division III football at an annual postseason contender in Salisbury University, citing academic and on-field fits as the main reasons why.

The plan was never strictly about playing together at the next level, but it is a welcomed bonus.

“Until a couple weeks ago I never thought that would even happen,” said Caleb, who will not share a room on campus with Micah because, as both can likely attest, 18 years together under one roof is more than enough.

“That wasn’t the plan, but we both said if the school offered us both and we liked the school, it wouldn’t be crazy to think we would go together,” Micah said.

Caleb announced his decision Feb. 26 on Twitter. Micah followed suit four days later.