HS Football: Mechanicsburg's Brubaker twins didn't plan to play together in college, but welcome chance at Division III Salisbury

Micah Brubaker won’t be launching bombs to twin brother Caleb again, but the two are still looking forward to a few more years of football together.
The Mechanicsburg seniors committed in the past three weeks to play Division III football at an annual postseason contender in Salisbury University, citing academic and on-field fits as the main reasons why.
The plan was never strictly about playing together at the next level, but it is a welcomed bonus.
“Until a couple weeks ago I never thought that would even happen,” said Caleb, who will not share a room on campus with Micah because, as both can likely attest, 18 years together under one roof is more than enough.
“That wasn’t the plan, but we both said if the school offered us both and we liked the school, it wouldn’t be crazy to think we would go together,” Micah said.
Caleb announced his decision Feb. 26 on Twitter. Micah followed suit four days later.
Excited to finally announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Salisbury University!! Thanks to everyone who helped me in this long process. Proud to be part of #Gullnation @CoachDisbennett @slwood4 @SeaGullFootball pic.twitter.com/uLL7Ra7K7F— Caleb Brubaker (@BrubakerCaleb) February 26, 2021
Proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Salisbury University! Cant wait to get to work! Huge thanks to @SeaGullFootball for giving me this opportunity and to everyone who helped me throughout this process!#gullnation pic.twitter.com/Ez6gabGJHr— Micah Brubaker (@MicahBrubaker) March 2, 2021
Dual-threat quarterback Micah will stick to the same position with the Sea Gulls in their triple-option offense that also relies quite a bit on playaction, he said. But Caleb will no longer be on the receiving end of some of those passes, moving permanently to defense where he’ll play a safety/outside linebacker hybrid role. He could eventually move fully to OLB if he puts on enough weight, he said.
Micah, this year’s All-Sentinel Player of the Year, said the brothers tried to “keep our recruiting process as separate as possible.” He visited Susquehanna University first, and only checked out Salisbury after his brother came back from a good visit.
2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason
HS Football: Mechanicsburg's Micah Brubaker, Shippensburg's Anthony Smith among 4 locals named to Class 5A All-State team
It was Caleb that first heard from Salisbury. He also seriously considered Grove City College and Susquehanna.
But the twins picked the Maryland school because it offered both their majors — business for Micah, environmental science for Caleb — and provided more off-campus possibilities than their other options. Both are particularly excited to live near just south of the Delaware border between the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay — for fun and for Caleb’s biology labs.
Both received academic scholarships, they said.
The Brubakers are joining a Sea Gulls team that has been to the D-III NCAA Tournament eight times under 22nd-year head coach Sherman Woods, including most recently in 2019 when they were ranked No. 9 in the nation by D3football.com and the American Football Coaches Association. The Gulls have six Eastern College Athletic Conference titles under Wood.
“They’re a very good football team, which we both wanted to go to a good football team,” Micah said. “I thought I fit very well in their offense.”
“We’ve been through our ups and downs through high school football,” Caleb said, including consecutive playoff appearances with Mechanicsburg, and we wanted to join a team that knows how to win.
The Sea Gulls won their first game of the 2021 spring season, which includes three games so far, 32-30 over Wesley on Saturday.
Micah hopes to work as a financial advisor after school, while Caleb, who is minoring in business, said he wants to work with companies on environmental sustainability efforts.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520